Timon Ministries Need Clothing Donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas Richard Medrano lives in Flour Bluff, where he sees homeless people and those in need of help – like him – every day. He said it can be easy to forget how to do something as basic as hygiene and clothing to choosecan really lift someone's spirits. “You know, you wear the same uniform or the same outfit for at least a few days — sweaty — but then you get here (and they say), 'Hey, do you need some clothes? We've got a whole bunch.' wardrobe,” he said. “It's inspiring to look in the mirror and appreciate yourself.” Timon's Ministries is a day resource center for those in need in Coastal Bend and surrounding areas. They offer hot lunches, showers, and even a clothing closet, which tends to be short on men's items. “It gives us a lot of problems,” said executive director Olivia Casares. The resource center is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. She said the center receives a variety of donations of women's clothing, but when it comes to men's options, the choices become limited. “From underwear to shorts,” Casares said. “The hot summer is coming, so tank tops. We take any size you want to bring us, but the majority are for smaller men.” Casares said the heat and humidity are difficult for the homeless, which is why Timon's has facilities for them to shower and get fresh clothes. “What I see a lot is: They come in, they take a shower,” she said. “They don't keep a lot (of their old clothes). They are recycled. It's difficult for the homeless to have their belongings and a change of clothes.” According to Casares, they also offer washing machines and the detergent that goes with them for anyone in need during these long summer months. “We've seen a lot more people who aren't homeless, but you know they're struggling,” she said. “Everyone is struggling right now.” For Medrano, having a resource like Timon’s was a game-changer. He said the organization changed his life simply by opening doors to him. He also believes that it is about raising your hand and not about giving alms. “It affected me considerably,” he said.

