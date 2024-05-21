IV LGBT Center celebrates first queer art and fashion exhibition

HEBER Local queer artists and community members came together to enjoy fashion, art, drag shows, great music, food and drinks, and raffles at the show Colors of Inclusion, Fashion and Art Show on Friday, May 17 at the Prestige Event Center in Heber.

The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center collaborated with Jayson Hisel, one of the owners of the Prestige Event Center, as well as Betty Bangs, a queer Chicana artist from San Diego, to curate the fashion and art exhibit.

Betty Bangs received a grant from Far South Border North last year to help her journey supporting queer artists in low-income areas.

Thanks to this grant that I received from Far South Border North, I can do something regarding social justice and I chose to work with Imperial Valley and also with San Ysidro to highlight queer spaces and artists which are there. I was fortunate to work with IV LGBT, Bangs said.

Betty Bangs makes final alterations to her denim jacket before the Colors of Inclusion, Fashion and Art Show fashion show on Friday, May 17 at the Prestige Event Center in Heber. His jacket is a representation of his frustration with artist censorship. | PHOTO BY YESENIA AMAVISCA

Although Bangs has been an artist for over 15 years, it took her almost a decade to be able to consider herself an artist.

My first exhibition was at the Front Gallery in San Ysidro. I submitted my art anonymously because I was afraid to present myself as an artist. Over the years, I adopted the name Betty Bangs and I know my work is known for that, Betty said.

When I first started painting, I was painting body positive art, which was really just real sized women, with real curves and extra little love handles, which is me, and I don't haven't really seen art like that, I've seen very fashionable models. art, and I don't fit into those sizes, it doesn't feel real to me. To be able to do it here, represent who I am and find like-minded people, I feel like I won the prize, Bangs said proudly.

The people I met along the way were supportive and definitely brought this journey full circle, she said, describing the surreal feeling of being on the other side of things and now being able to be a mentor for young queer artists.

The fashion show was an opportunity for artists to showcase their artistic talents on denim jackets. Jackets are something that if you don't have a regular canvas, anything can be your canvas, so that's what I wanted to encourage, Bangs said.

Irma Rangel (left to right) and Jenny Ibarra pose next to each other, wearing their hand-decorated denim jackets before the start of the fashion show at the Colors of Inclusion, Fashion and Art Show, the Friday, May 17 at the Prestige Event Center in Heber. | PHOTO BY YESENIA AMAVISCA

It's beautiful to see what people have imagined, and even more for me, it's like the icing on the cake to see someone who doesn't call themselves an artist say: I am an artist, which is beautiful and even more so for the queer community, she says.

Angel Martinez is a queer Chicano artist from San Diego who has resided in the Imperial Valley since 2018.

He decided to design his jacket in honor of his Mexican culture. “I put a statement that says: Mexicans, children of the sun, a rich cultural heritage of proud indigenous people, the culture of our choice because we refuse to be anything else because it is so good to be Mexican,” Martinez said.

Martinez describes this statement as something he heard quite frequently in his home, as his father was very involved in the Chicano Power movement and his mother marched with Cesar Chavez. I grew up really knowing my Mexican roots, my identity, he said.

Artist Angel Martinez tries on their reversible jacket inspired by Mexican culture at the Colors of Inclusion, Fashion and Art show on Friday, May 17 at the Prestige Event Center in Heber. | PHOTO BY YESENIA AMAVISCA

Similar to Betty Bangs, he has only recently started calling himself an artist. Joining the fashion and art show was a way for Martinez to come out of his shell and show the world who he is as an artist.

Tonight's event is my first exhibition, it's a big deal, I'm really looking forward to it and I can't wait to see other artists' work and showcase my own, he said declared.

Valentina Cantina was one of the drag queens who performed at the fashion and art show last Friday.

Cantina is originally from Imperial Valley and has been doing drag for 10 years.

Her stage name is derived from her Mexican culture, in which she said: “I wanted something Latin, something unique, so I named it Valentina like hot sauce and Cantina because I'm Mexican and I accept that a lot.

When asked what she thought of the fashion and art show, she replied: “Tonight means a lot to me because I was born and raised here. To come back to the Valley and see that there is so much diversity and so much acceptance and love now, it means a lot.

Valentina has worked closely with the IV LGBT Resource Center for years. Whenever they need something that I can help them with, I don't mind, I'm always there, she said.

Galaxia Octavia Venus, also known as Jason Juarez, is another drag queen who performed at the Friday event.

Artist Julissa Tapia showcases her hand-painted artwork at the Colors of Inclusion, Fashion and Art show on Friday, May 17 at the Prestige Event Center in Heber. | PHOTO BY YESENIA AMAVISCA

Galaxia was born and raised in the Imperial Valley, and they have been doing drag for about five years.

His stage name comes from a song. One day, I was 16, I dressed up, I had a pink wig and red gloves and I did a show for my sister's birthday. I performed the song Galactica by ZOE, the song sounded like Galaxia so I chose that, Galaxia said.

The first time I performed as a drag queen was five years ago at a talent show for the LGBT IV center. I was such a little baby, I barely had any makeup on, I had no padding, but I made it work, girl, and I had such a fun time, Galaxia said.

Similar to Valentina, Galaxia is also very close to the IV LGBT center.

Every time Rosa (Diaz, founder and CEO of the IV LGBT Resource Center) calls, I always say yes, I will do it girl, I'm here for you. I love making people smile, representing our community and being a voice for the LGBT community,” Galaxia said.

Galaxia is proud to represent the Imperial Valley queer community, she said. Even something as simple as dressing can have a huge impact on the Imperial Valley, as it did here, and we're not ashamed of it. We were proud to be queer.