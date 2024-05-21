Bella Hadid makes her comeback on the red carpet in a transparent dress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival





Cannes Is Bella Hadid getting hotter? The model returned to the red carpet after a year away at the premiere of “The Apprentice” at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday, wearing a sheer brown Saint Laurent dress that left little to the imagination. Made like most of the pieces in Saint Laurent's fall 2024 collection from a sheer, stretchy knitted fabric, Hadid's midi featured a plunging necklace, a sheer bodice, and a sheer skirt with a shapewear hem. Bella Hadid is finally back on the red carpet. Variety via Getty Images She wore a sheer Saint Laurent dress to the “Apprentice” premiere. Getty Images Her midi was made from sheer knitted fabric. GC Images It was his first time in Cannes since 2022. Getty Images His look left little to the imagination. Getty Images The Orabella perfume founder added shiny Saint Laurent heels and Chopard jewelry to her red carpet look. Hadid, who took a break from modeling and most events last year amid her battle with Lyme disease, wore her hair in glamorous Old Hollywood waves, tucking one side behind her ear to show off her curls yellow diamond earrings. The model wore her hair in glamorous waves. PA Images via Getty Images Hadid looked in good spirits as she returned to the red carpet. GC Images She wore dazzling Chopard jewelry. GC Images The model had already been spotted in Cannes. GC Images Before her big moment in Cannes, the demure runway star hadn't been seen in rehearsal since attending the March 2023 opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. A staple of the prestigious film festival, Hadid has already made headlines with looks ranging from a plunging black Schiaparelli dress paired with gold trompe l'oeil lungs in 2021 to a dangerously slit red dress by Alexandre Vauthier Couture in 2016. After her latest jaw-dropping moment, we hope to spot her at a few more premieres before Cannes ends.

