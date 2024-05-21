Bella Hadid Sheer Dress Elevates Sheer Trends at Cannes 2024

Bella Hadid delivered a glamorous look for the premiere of “The Apprentice” at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, wearing a look straight out of the Saint Laurent Fall 2024 show. Her brown bodycon midi dress, made from sheer fabric, featured ruches and bows on the front and a plunging neckline.

This pure trend, which has been dominating red carpets for the past year, was a main theme of Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent fall 2024 collection. “I wanted to do something very fragile,” Vaccarello told WWD.

The transparent style is also at the center of the exhibition “Transparent: the diaphanous creations of Yves Saint Laurent,” which opened in February at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris.

Hadid accessorized her dress with Saint Laurent shoes and diamond jewelry.

Hadid was once considered the “Queen of Cannes” by stylist Law Roach, with whom she collaborated. Over the years, the model has worn Schiaparelli, Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace and more on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

At the premiere of “The Apprentice,” Hadid was joined by Cate Blanchett in a Haider Ackermann dress and Coco Rocha, who wore a Robert Wun dress. Maria Bakalova, who plays Ivana Trump in the film inspired by Donald Trump's early years in the New York real estate industry, wore a dress from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2016 collection.

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, which premieres new films from around the world. The 77th edition takes place from May 14 to 25. American filmmaker Greta Gerwig chairs the jury for the main competition, while French actress Camille Cottin hosts the opening and closing ceremonies. “Kinds of Kindness”, “Oh, Canada”, “The Apprentice”, “Megalopolis” and “Furiosa” are some of the films presented at the festival this year.