14 Best Made in America Clothing and Fashion Brands to Shop Now

Have you ever felt guilty when getting dressed? “I don’t know where this was made…or by whom.”

In an era where global supply chains dominate the retail landscape, the resurgence of American-made clothing, footwear and accessories brands offers a refreshing counterpoint. This renaissance not only celebrates the quality and craftsmanship synonymous with American manufacturing, but also supports local economies and sustainable practices.

From the rugged denim of the West to the sleek, modern designs emerging from urban workshops, American brands are redefining the standards of fashion and function. We explored the best American-made brands that are setting trends and making a significant impact.







New balance

New Balance's Made in USA line is famous for its high-quality sneakers that combine performance and craftsmanship. Each pair is meticulously constructed to provide superior comfort and durability.







American giant

Known for its ultra-durable sweatshirts, American Giant prioritizes quality over quantity. Their commitment to American manufacturing ensures that each piece is crafted with care and precision, making it a must-have for casual wear lovers.







Filson

With a heritage dating back to 1897, Filson offers rugged outerwear designed for durability and functionality. Their products, from jackets to flannel shirts, are designed to withstand the harshest conditions, making them favorites among outdoor enthusiasts.







Buck mason

Buck Mason specializes in timeless, high-quality basics for men and women. Their commitment to American craftsmanship is evident in every piece, from their perfectly fitted tees to their classic denim jeans.







Fry

Frye is an iconic American brand renowned for its high-quality leather shoes and accessories, embodying a heritage of craftsmanship that dates back to 1863. Known for its rugged yet stylish boots, Frye combines timeless design with exceptional durability , making its products a must-have for urban and outdoor lifestyles.







Karen Kane

Karen Kane is an American fashion brand known for its timeless and feminine creations combining comfort and style. Based in Los Angeles, the brand offers a wide range of women's clothing, from elegant blouses and dresses to casual tops and knits. Each piece is crafted with high-quality fabrics and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring the perfect blend of sophistication and ease.







Red Winged Shoes

Famous for their rugged work boots, Red Wing Shoes has been a staple of American footwear since 1905. Their boots are designed to provide unparalleled durability and support, making them a must-have for workers and adventurers alike.







Lucchese

Lucchese is a legendary American brand renowned for its exquisite handmade cowboy boots, which have been the epitome of luxury and Western craftsmanship since 1883. Based in Texas, Lucchese blends traditional techniques with contemporary designs to create boots that are both timeless and avant-garde. Each pair is crafted by skilled artisans using the finest leathers and materials, resulting in unrivaled comfort, durability and style.

My Lucchese boots are one of my favorite items in my wardrobe. It's an investment for a reason and I get compliments whether I'm in New York or at home in Texas. These are the best of the best when it comes to cowboy boots, bar none.







Shinola

Headquartered in Detroit, Shinola offers luxury watches, leather goods and bicycles, all made with a focus on quality and American manufacturing. Their products embody a blend of modern design and classic style.







Black halo

Black Halo is synonymous with chic, modern sophistication, offering a collection that embodies elegance and versatility. Known for its iconic “Jackie O” dress, Black Halo creates structured, fitted silhouettes that empower and flatter the wearer.







American trench

This brand offers high-quality outerwear and accessories with a focus on American manufacturing. Their trench coats, socks and scarves are designed to provide both style and functionality.







Allen Edmonds

Specializing in handcrafted men's dress shoes, Allen Edmonds is known for its classic designs and superior construction. Each pair undergoes a meticulous 212-step production process, ensuring exceptional quality and fit.









Harvest & Mill stands out in the world of sustainable fashion by offering organic cotton clothing grown, milled and sewn entirely in the United States. Their commitment to sustainability is evident in every step of their production process, from using 100% US-grown organic cotton to using natural dyes and low-impact sewing techniques.







LACAUSA

LACAUSA, meaning “LA CAUSA” or “The Cause” in Spanish, is a Los Angeles-based brand known for its chic and ethical clothing. Combining California cool with a commitment to sustainability, LACAUSA offers a range of casual yet sophisticated pieces, including airy dresses, relaxed tops and elegant jumpsuits.

