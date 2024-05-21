Where to find Paige Drummonds' pretty wedding guest dress





The second we see a Drummond girl post a formal #OOTD, we know we're in for some major style inspiration! Whether Paige and Alex Drummond are attending their friends' wedding or a family celebration like Easter, you can count on them to look their best on Sunday (okay, every day)! And the stunning pink wedding guest dress that Paige recently wore to a friend's summer wedding is even more proof! “I celebrated the absolute best couple last night!” Paige wrote in the caption of her recent Instagram job. The series features a few photos of Paige enjoying her friend's wedding, including one with Paige and her girlfriend wearing matching shades of hot pink! Paige Drummond / Instagram With a long, tiered silhouette and deep V-neckline, the sleeveless cotton dress is the perfect look for any warm-weather wedding guest outfit! As if the dress couldn't get any better, it also features a flattering smocked waist for a perfectly fitted fit. The delicate ruffles that line each tier of the skirt add a girly touch to her romantic look, made just as fun with the hot pink color of the dress that simply screams “summer!” Chelsea28 Tiered V-Neck Maxi Dress in Pink Wildflowers Lucky for you, we found the exact dress and it costs less than $100! With all the summer parties, weddings and seasonal events to attend, the dress will come in handy again and again. This seems like a win-win to us! Plus, it also comes in three loveliest summer shades, including a deep blue, bright green, and pure white, if pink isn't your thing. A closer look at Paige's outdoor photo shoot reveals her crisp white accessories, which contrast beautifully with the bubblegum hue of her maxi dress. In keeping with the summer wedding aesthetic, Paige paired her dress with a pair of comfortable white heels with a wide strap around the toes. And can we just take one more moment to appreciate how sweet Paige is with her “friend”, David, by her side. Wow! Paige Drummond / Instagram Whether you decide to wear it to a wedding like Paige or any other event in the hot summer sun, you can't go wrong with adding this dress to your Nordstrom cart! And if you still don't have enough summer party outfit inspiration, you'll be happy to browse the other flowy pink dresses we've found below, inspired by Paige herself! Copy Paige's Wedding Guest Style Long dress with ruffles and V-neck Credit: Nordström Tie-back tiered satin midi dress Credit: Lulu’s Ruched midi dress with straps Now 50% off Credit: Bloomingdale’s Peach linen dress Credit: Revolver Hadly smocked maxi dress Credit: Lilly Pulitzer Long weekend long dress Credit: Revolver Shop More Cute Summer Dresses Nitya Rao is the editorial assistant at The Pioneer Woman, covering topics ranging from food, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, news and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/ree-drummond-life/a60848427/paige-drummond-wedding-guest-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos