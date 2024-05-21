Fashion
Memorial Day Clothing Sales 2024
The holiday weekend doesn't officially start until Friday, but some of this year's best Memorial Day clothing sales have already started. We spotted the best fashion buys Lululemon leggings And J.Crew Buttonsup to 70% off. If you've been meaning to refresh your summer wardrobe, now you have the opportunity to do so for less.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of sneakers for your next European vacation or a sophisticated dress for wedding season, the following Memorial Day clothing sales are worth checking out. Hundreds of sales will launch between now and May 27, but so far the best deals include up to 50% off preppy basics at J.Crew And Up to 30% Off Outdoor Essentials at REI. Ahead, check out all the anticipated fashion deals that are already on our radar.
Best Memorial Day Clothing Sales:
- J Crew: Preppy Brands' Summer Kickoff Event is the perfect time to prep for your summer getaway with up to 50% off styles for men and women, including swimwear, tops and shorts.
- REI: Shop REI's biggest sale of the year for up to 30% off outdoor essentials. REI Co-op members can also redeem code ANNIV24 to receive 20% off one full-price item and one REI output article.
- Nordstrom: Save up to 40% on luxury fashion and accessories during the Nordstroms Designer Clearance Sale.
- Shopbop: Best-selling brands like Agolde and Ganni get deep price cuts at Shopbop. You can save up to 60% in its sale section.
- Amazon: You can find deals on coveted clothing and activewear on Amazon year-round, but holiday weekends usually offer even bigger discounts. Right now, some best-selling styles are on sale for as little as $10.
- Lululemon: There are hundreds of new markdowns in the Lululemons We Made Too Much section, including many beloved brands. leggings in an assortment of styles and colors.
- Madewell: Madewells Memorial Day sale hasn't started yet, but you can find over 1,000 discounted clothing, shoes and accessories in its sale section.
- Everlane: Right now, Everlanes' sale section is full of new summer markdowns. Benefit from up to 70% off the brand's quality basics and accessories.
- I talked: Everything from new arrivals to sale items, up to 60% off this brand including all sizes with code EQUIPMENT.
- Sense: Find hundreds of chic styles on sale for up to 50% off in the online sales section of high fashion centers.
- Disappointed: The Hokas sale section is currently full of discounted sneakers and hiking shoes.
- All the birds: Select styles of Allbirds' comfortable, breathable summer sneakers are currently 20% off. (Plus, you can score an extra 20% off clearance styles for a limited time.)
- Rent the track: Use code SUMMER40 for 40% off the most popular clothing rental services subscription plan.
- Nordstrom Support: From Teva to Marc Jacobs, score up to 70% off best-selling styles in its newly updated clearance section.
- Gap: Save up to 50% on thousands of Gap styles. Or stop by the brands sale section and score an extra 50% off select styles for a limited time.
- Yitty: Fans of comfortable, plus-size activewear and swimwear will want to head straight to Yitty while her entire site is up to 80% off.
- DSW: Stock up on summer shoes with 20% off sandals at DSW when you use code SIZZLE.
- Coach exit: Browse over 100 new discounts added to the Couch Outlets sale section this week, all up to 70% off.
Is Memorial Day weekend a good time to go on a clothing sale?
Yes, Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to go on a clothing sale. This is usually your best chance to find discounts on summer clothing, shoes, accessories and swimwear through Labor Day. So if a deal catches your eye, it's probably worth adding to your cart.
How can I find the best Memorial Day clothing deals?
To get the most out of Memorial Day clothing sales, keep an eye out for brands that rarely go on sale, especially designer brands in fashion centers like Nordstrom And Sense. Memorial Day weekend is a rare opportunity to save on these coveted pieces. To verify that you're actually getting the best price, you can also do a quick Google search on the item name to view competing discounts from other retailers.
