Is there an alternative to the little black dress?

The fashion world loves little black dresses. But what if you look like a corpse in dark colors? What suggestions do you have for an alternative that can go on trips, dates and parties and can be accessorized in such a way that people see it as a different outfit every time you wear it? Is there such a thing? Robin, Dammeron Valley, Utah

The little black dress has been considered a fashion holy grail since Coco Chanel championed the concept in 1926, offering it as an alternative to the chicer, more colorful dresses popular at the time. Announced by American Voguewho called the little black dress a high version of the Ford and declared that it would be a kind of uniform for all women of taste, as well as Christian Dior, who called it essential, combining utilitarianism and sophistication.

Anyone who had doubts should simply look to Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffanys; Jackie Kennedy, who wore one during Portrait of Richard Avedon, 1961 of the first couple; and Princess Diana, whose famous revenge dress was the quintessential little black dress. At this point, the garment has become so ubiquitous that it has its own acronym: the LBD.

The problem is, as you point out, not everyone likes black or looks good in it. Not everyone even likes dresses. So what to do?

Adopt poetic license.

Instead of thinking of the LBD as a little black dress, think of it as a basic little dress. Or even basic little hiccups. The aim is to retain the philosophy of LBD, the idea that a simple, easy garment with a fabulous line can take you just about anywhere, but free you from the restrictions of color and clothing.