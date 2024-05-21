SIMON ANNOUNCES NEW LUXURY LIFESTYLE MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT IN FASHION VALLEY, SAN DIEGO’S PREMIUM COMMERCIAL DESTINATION





Center ideally positioned to serve Greater San Diego and beyond, as growth continues INDIANAPOLIS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Simon a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced a significant reinvestment to integrate luxury living into Fashion Valley . Following the recent completion of a multi-million dollar revitalization, the new development further positions the center as the epicenter of shopping, dining and upscale living in the San Diego area. Known for its collection of designer brands, Fashion Valley will soon transform into a full-fledged community with 850 luxury multifamily residences by AMLI Residential, a leader in luxury apartment living. Together, Simon and AMLI will deliver a vibrant living environment – ​​a dynamic, diverse and exclusive residential enclave featuring unparalleled amenities and high-end finishes. This phase of Simon's vision to define the luxury destination will include 100,000 square feet of new one-of-a-kind retail and culinary experiences to complement fresh, lush open green spaces and ample parking for residents and The guests. San Diegans will now enjoy residing in a lifestyle community that encompasses the best shopping and most delicious restaurants just steps from their favorite Fashion Valley boutiques. “Simon is leading the evolution of today's business landscape with the strategic transformation of key properties across the country. We are excited about this next phase of Fashion Valley as we continue to reinvest and add a walkable, livable lifestyle community closely tied to hand-picked projects. luxury brands that can only be found here,” said Marc Sylvestri, President of Development at Simon. “This redevelopment marks a new era of sophistication and comfort of living in San Diego“. Fashion Valley recently completed a multi-million dollar revitalization, further enhancing the shopping experience with a new tailored look and several first-to-market luxury brand openings, including Dior, Bottega Veneta, David Yurman and Dolce & Gabbana. It was also recently announced that three first-to-market luxury brands would be joining the range, including Céline, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024, Christian Louboutin and Fendi, both of which will open in 2025. Earlier this year, Rolex Shop Fourtan expanded its footprint, doubling its size to reveal a San Diego inspired design concept with multiple private consultation rooms and a two-story exterior façade. Meanwhile, Omega plans to reopen this year. Other brands coming to Fashion Valley in 2024 include You sleep, Véronique Barbe and Zimmermann. “Fashion Valley is the premier luxury shopping destination for San Diego and surrounding areas, attracting a wealthy clientele from an exceptionally large commercial area, including the large San Diego region and Mexico. Through this unique positioning and Simon's continued reinvestment, it attracts some of the most prominent names in European luxury and fashion,” said Vicki Hanor, Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager of Luxury Leasing. “This is just the beginning of this exciting new chapter of robust growth, as we look forward to welcoming even more iconic names to our growing roster of luxury brands that you can only find at Fashion Valley.” The prestigious commercial and residential redevelopment project is expected to begin immediately following JCPenney's planned closure in late 2025 and is expected to be completed in late 2026. For more information on the project and Fashion Valley, please visit here . About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: GSP). Our properties through North America, Europe And Asia providing community gathering places for millions of people every day and generating billions in annual sales. About AMLI Residential

AMLI Residential focuses on developing and managing environmentally friendly luxury apartment communities across the United States. Founded in 1980, AMLI is owned by PRIME Property Fund, a core mixed institutional fund. AMLI owns and manages 77 apartment communities, including approximately 26,000 apartment buildings, and has more than 2,900 additional apartment buildings under development in seven new communities. AMLI is a leader in multifamily sustainability. Forty-nine AMLI communities are LEED certified and 47 communities are ENERGY STAR certified. SOURCE Simon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-announces-new-luxury-lifestyle-mixed-use-development-at–fashion-valley-san-diegos-top-shopping-destination-302149818.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos