Pearl Magos Sustainable & Slow Fashion • James Lane Post • Hamptons Culture & Lifestyle Magazine

Creation of Pearl Mago Liminal as a passion project. It is a sustainable and slow fashion brand that offers handmade clothing and accessories in New York. All their products are manufactured in small batches and limited editions. Mago's aim is to revive traditional Indian art forms in modern silhouettes. We had the pleasure of speaking with the designer to better understand her work.

Tell us about your context and what brought you to this point.

While I have lived in New York for over two decades, I grew up in Jaipur, India, a city rich in art, architecture, textiles, cuisine and music. My family has been in the clothing and accessories manufacturing and exporting business for almost forty years. I grew up spending a lot of time accompanying them to fabric markets, interacting with artisans, and observing different art forms like tie-dye and hand block. Along the way, I developed a sense of aesthetics and an appreciation for craftsmanship and artisans. When I first imagined Liminal, it wasn't just about creating beautiful clothes; it was a deep exploration of my roots, a journey of self-discovery and a celebration of my Indian heritage.

Tell us how you created your brand by marrying your passion for Indian art forms with New York style.

Liminal is an extension of me, and it's the threshold I find myself after living in New York all these years, whether it's the way I dress, live, or raise my family! I return to India every year with my three boys to visit family, sometimes more. On these trips, I made custom things all the time and often received compliments on the color or patterns, as well as the way I styled them. As we emerged from the pandemic in 2022, I knew I wanted to create something artistic, useful, and timeless, while also giving back. In a sense, I had found my Ikigai.

You grew up visiting fabric markets and interacting with artisans. Can you tell us about this experience and how it influenced you and your work?

I went to boarding school at MGD school in Jaipur. When I came home for vacations and weekends, I accompanied my mother everywhere. Not only did I have an immersive experience learning about local crafts, including different types of embroidery and different printing techniques and dyeing processes, but I also spent time with artisans and their families. I saw how they lived and how generational their work was. was. The skills and techniques have all been passed down to the next generation as custodians of heritage and craftsmanship.

Can you talk about the the process of creating your pieces and how they are made by hand?

I wanted to create modern, feminine and classically styled heirlooms. Created for multi-generational use and can be worn across occasions and seasons, year after year. I don't believe in fast fashion or fleeting trends. In an effort to keep the arts alive and give back to the craft community, I wanted to borrow from my deep heritage and decided to highlight different art forms through collection.

The first collection, Dawn, was released in fall 2022. I opted for a very soft transitional palette for the colors old rose, light taupe, cream ecru and watery blue. The soft pastel palette needed something delicate, and I decided to go for Lucknowi chikankari hand embroidery. It is said to have been introduced to India by the Mughals in the 2nd century BC. Often found in traditional Indian clothing for men and women, it was the perfect art form for dawn.

The new collection, Reverie, features luxurious handloom weaving sourced from the state of Rajasthan in India. Light and airy, these pieces are perfect for travel and hot summer days. Plus, it's accented with hand-smocked patterns and prints and expertly hand-carved by artisans in India. This collection is a reminiscence of my childhood summers in Rajasthan.

Thank you for sharing with us the impact of your partnership with Dhara Shakti Founded in Jaipur, India.

DSF is close to my heart because it is run by a young entrepreneur in Jaipur (where I grew up). I wanted to give back to the local community where I learned everything, and the work for Liminal is mainly done. DSF is committed to transformative change with a primary focus on women's empowerment and youth development. A portion of our profits goes directly to the foundation. Most recently, we contributed to a program focused on menstrual hygiene education and provided reusable sanitary pads that last up to two years.

Where can you find your pieces in the East End?

I focused on intimate mini-shows for Liminal. We will be at Hampton Vintage on June 23 in Amagansett and in Westhampton Beach on July 8. A private exhibition is in preparation. Subscribing to our newsletter and Instagram would be the best way to stay up to date with new product launches, events, etc.