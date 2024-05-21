Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet in the Alaa dress she first wore 20 years ago





It's like a totally important designer. Jada Pinkett-Smith wowed in a bodycon black Alaa dress at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's 2024 Gala on Saturday, and it turns out her head-turning dress dates back two decades. “Her sister had to remove this Alaa piece she wore almost twenty years ago for tonight's event,” the “Red Table Talk” host, 52, captioned a photo from the event . on Instagram. Jada Pinkett-Smith brought back a dress she first wore in 2004 to attend a gala on Saturday night. jadapinkettsmith/Instagram The star showed off some leg in her black dress. AFP via Getty Images She first wore this dress in 2004. MovieMagic At the time, she opted for a simple style and few accessories. MovieMagic Pinkett-Smith first wore this high-slit design to the Hollywood Film Festival awards ceremony in 2004, skipping the jewelry and pairing it with a sleek black clutch and minimalist strappy sandals. This time around, she opted for similar shoes but upgraded the accessories. In addition to lining up the shiny silver cuffs, the “Matrix Revolutions” star added matching earrings and finished the look with a black shawl and dark manicure. Pinkett-Smith wore oversized silver earrings this time around. Getty Images She chatted with “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo (left) and Lena Waithe (right) at the gala. Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center Her followers couldn't get over her sultry style. Getty Images For more Page Six style… Toni Braxton and DJ Jazzy Jeff both left rows of fire emojis on the post, while Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Ben Talei wrote: “Put those legs away before you hurt someone!” “If anyone says it’s not okay, THEN THEY’RE OKAY!!! (A LIAR) Ha ha ha!!! “wrote another Instagram follower. “My God TUESDAY!” Yes, Queen J – walk around the block like no time has passed! »added stylist Jason Sky. Twenty years later, Jada knows how to rock the carpet better than ever.

