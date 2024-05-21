Fashion
Annual sustainable fashion show highlights creations inspired by literature
This year's annual fashion show, Book it to the Runway!, took place on Thursday, April 18 at the Aggie Lounge. Organized by the Aggie Fashion Club, the runway designs were inspired by literature and made with upcycled and recycled materials.
Kelley Cleary Coffeen and Insook Ahn, the professors in charge of the fashion show, opened the evening with remarks thanking attendees for their support.
Today is a special day, as we come together to celebrate creativity and sustainability in fashion, Ahn said.
Coffeen elaborated on a central point of the show, noting that the fashion industry can contribute to environmental waste. Industry professionals are therefore sensitive to the potential problems that accompany the industry and are trying to find ways to create circular systems within their companies. that they do not have a negative impact on the environment.
Students choose to display this year's designs first, then display clothing from last year's theme. Once all the designs were modeled, the students mingled with their supporters in the audience.
Daniela Carranco was both designer and model for the show. She chose to focus her design on the Dr. Seuss book, Oh, the Places Youll Go!.
I think this book makes a lot of sense, not just students, but a lot of people are starting over or starting a new path in their lives, Carranco said.
Her dress was made from recycled tablecloths, thread and tape. She used duct tape because she was inspired by the creativity of high school students participating in Duck Brand's “Stuck At Prom” challenge, which provides scholarships to students with the best duct tape prom outfits.
Alexandra Ruvalcaba, the president of the Aggie Fashion Club, submitted two entries to the show. It was his third and final participation in the event. She noted that since it was her senior year, she wanted to create a really good design. Her inspiration for her first dress came from the story of Persephone and Hades.
I chose the color red because the story — it'It's still a love story – but I saw it more as a tragic story, she said.
Ruvalcaba added beads to the bodice to make it look like flowers., since Persephone is the goddess of spring. She added brass elements, as many ancient Greek gods are depicted wearing gold clothing. After creating three iterations of the design, she settled on this one.
His second entry was inspired by The Great Gatsby. Charlize Chavez, a freshman who was one of Ruvalcabas' models, was the first model to walk in the show. She mentioned that although she was nervous about making a mistake, her worries eased shortly after the show began.
I think I got over it once I got there, Chavez said.
Ahn discussed the process of creating a garment and how garments all have a story – where the past and present come together. For example, a student used a man's suit coat and tailored it to her size, joining the new and ancient history of clothing. She also noted that it is important for her students to research the meaning of sustainability., and how some pieces in the exhibit were recycled by students’ family members.
Coffeen explained how all of the students prioritized sustainability in their designs, using not only materials from previous years, but also thrifty materials or using recycled materials like paper., bubble wrap, magazines or newspapers. One of the most creative uses of upcycled fashion was a dress made from a variety of small jewelry bags that would have rather been thrown away.
The event also included numerous activities and incentives for viewers, including live music, free flowers and a Camera Club photo booth. Camera Club member Sumera Nunez attended the event for the first time. She mentioned that she loves both fashion and photography., so participating in the fashion show seemed like the best of both worlds.
Overall, the event was a great way to bring the campus community together while highlighting the unique and enduring designs of club members. Whether they were the creative and architectural minds behind the designs or were models themselves in the exhibition, all the students showcased their talents.
That’s kind of what we do in fashion,” Carranco said. “We really express ourselves with our designs, but we also like to explore new ways of showing fashion.
