Fashionistas continue to wear cardigans with full skirts

With summer finally on the horizon, the search for effortlessly stylish outfits that fit the forecast begins. Jeans and a t-shirt are often my go-to, especially when I need to get out of the house in a hurry, but I'm actively looking for better alternatives that offer the same ease. So I turned my attention to skirts.

I think we can all agree that a skirt is a no-brainer on a hot summer day, but they're enjoying a moment to say the least right now. 2024 has seen skirt trend after skirt trend pop up, and it didn't take long for me to start noticing a pattern in the way fashion people are currently styling theirs.