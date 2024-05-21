Fashionistas continue to wear cardigans with full skirts





With summer finally on the horizon, the search for effortlessly stylish outfits that fit the forecast begins. Jeans and a t-shirt are often my go-to, especially when I need to get out of the house in a hurry, but I'm actively looking for better alternatives that offer the same ease. So I turned my attention to skirts. I think we can all agree that a skirt is a no-brainer on a hot summer day, but they're enjoying a moment to say the least right now. 2024 has seen skirt trend after skirt trend pop up, and it didn't take long for me to start noticing a pattern in the way fashion people are currently styling theirs. During the cooler months, I usually pair my skirts with a boxy blazer, but with the balmy days almost here (finally), I'm taking inspiration from social media and switching to a stylish outfit. vest to freshen up the whole look. Not only will a cardigan add extra style credentials to any skirt, but it's also just as on-trend this season, and I've yet to find a more current pairing than this. Whether you prefer a longer maxi skirt, a classic jumpsuit, or a playful mini, pairing it with a cardigan is a surefire way to look chic all season long, and there are plenty of styling options. Mix and match skirts of any length with the cardigan style that speaks to you most: long, short, fitted, loose…take your pick. What I love most about this new season pair is that they can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. Whether with ballerinas or fisherman sandals on casual days or a pair of kitten heels for summer evenings, I'm getting ready to wear this classy outfit on rotation all season long. Need more convincing? Just look at influencers, especially Tire Msipa, Monikh Dale And Deborah Rosawho have recently been showcasing their shoots all over my feed. Scroll down to see the most stylish skirt and cardigan combinations I've saved, then browse the best pieces to recreate them. Stylish outfits with skirt and vest A black cardigan and white long skirt combo is one I'll wear all summer long. A very long maxi skirt like this will add even more elegance to the look. Add a shorter cardigan for a fitted touch. A linen mini is a great way to add a casual touch to the look. Wear it with a pair of fisherman sandals and you have a simple yet stylish outfit formula for summer. Minimalist kitten heels and a sleek clutch will elevate your look from day to night. An oversized cardigan looks so cool paired with a mini skirt. Angela Fink proves that monochrome is an easy way to look chic all summer long. Discover our selection of cardigans and skirts to wear together: Jigsaw Hopsack fitted vest in black A classic black vest offers endless style potential. Reformation Lucy skirt in white I will live in a long white skirt all summer. mango Lyocell backless vest A neutral tone to go with everything in your wardrobe. Monk Classic Black Panel Mini Skirt Aligne is known for its timeless tailoring. The slip skirt is a staple in my wardrobe all year round. LOYAL TO THE BRAND Domenico linen vest A round neck will always look stylish. LOYAL TO THE BRAND Nelli long linen skirt Leather ballet flats are the perfect partner for the look. COS Asymmetrical wool vest I love the asymmetrical shoulder of this cardigan. and other stories Gathered mid-length skirt A black maxi skirt is just as versatile as a white skirt for summer. JACQUEMUS Knitted vest with Maestra scarf The scarf details and knitted style of this vest are so elevated. Walk Pink cotton trapeze skirt A pretty touch of pink for summer. Reformation Aspen Linen Top in Sun-Dried Tomatoes Red continues to be the vibrant shade fashionistas are opting for this season. Reformation Veranda Linen Skirt in Sun Dried Tomatoes The matching mini skirt makes for a perfectly coordinated event look.

