Trump's courtiers dress like their masters and show up at the courthouse to demean America and the rule of law • Ohio Capital Journal

They came to stand by their man. Outside a Manhattan courthouse. A rotating regiment of Republican politicians dressed in matching suits uniforms. Navy blue suits. White shirts. Red ties. The ensemble would have been complete with a black armband, insignia and reflective salute. It wasn't funny. It was shades of 1930s Germany in 2024 America.

Ohio Senator JD Vance attended in the required attire. So was Ohio billionaire and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Exaggerated egos who live for the glorification of power. But the New York show they participated in was something new. A worrying phenomenon. It was rigorous compliance by in uniform U.S. senators, members of Congress, and, most remarkably, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, are against the rule of law.

The entourage dressed in identical outfits came in absolute obedience to one man and completely degraded the legal and judicial systems of the country. It was a shocking performance from national politicians. Unthinkable in Republican circles barely ten years ago. A cavalcade of high-profile Republicans trashing the criminal justice system for holding their presumptive presidential candidate accountable.

Their allegiance was to a criminal defendant and not to due process. Vance, Vivek, President Johnson and a bunch of Trump toads have deliberately undermined the criminal justice system in the name of Donald Trump. Like him, they also despise the law. They repeat his propaganda that no judge, no prosecutor, no jury of his peers, no verdict (unless favorable) is legitimate. Not with the former president. He is special. Above the law.

Any evidence-based case that argues otherwise is a sham, a partisan witch hunt, political persecution, etc. Every person involved in this lawsuit (secret trial) is practically a Democratic political operative, Vance said, arms crossed over his rouge. tie. What's happening in this courtroom is a threat to American democracy, he said with a straight face before attacking a trial witness. Straight out of a Kafka novel, intoned the pompadour Ramaswamy.

Trump surrogates pointedly mocked the judge's order of silence on the accused, prohibiting his attacks on witnesses, jurors, prosecutors, court staff or the judge's family, with their verbal bombs thrown at the judge, his daughter, the court, the law. These are progressive steps taken by MAGA Republicans to denigrate the integrity of the criminal justice system. Diminish the rule of law as an essential character of our constitutional democracy. All in the service of Trump, of unconstrained power.

The historical parallels with the German experience are terrifying. The fall of law under the Nazi regime did not fully occur. The descent towards fascism was gradual. This was facilitated by fanatics who took oaths to uphold due process or any semblance of individual rights. The loyalties of the Republicans who took to a New York courtroom last week also rested with a would-be authoritarian. They even wore what he wears.

It was like a sickening throwback to the uniformed Brownshirts of yesteryear. Much alarmed? You should be. The stunning transformation of one of our two major political parties into a sycophantic support structure for a criminally indicted demagogue (and tried rapist) is complete. The Party of Lincoln is entirely owned by Herr Trump, a disgraced ex-president who once called for suspending parts of the US Constitution to discredit a legitimate election.

Trump is charged with 88 counts of plotting a coup against his own government, conspiring to overturn the will of the American people in 2020, hoarding classified documents and obstructing their return, and fraud related to the money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election. He is running for office to avoid prison. These are the morally bankrupt bootlickers who lined up to champion during interruptions in Trump's trial for allegedly falsifying business records to hide damaging information (about the porn star affair) from voters before the 2016 elections.

Capitol Hill Republicans and obsequious Veep contenders stood alongside their man in squeaky suits that reflected his iconic look. The mini-Trumps, dressed to impress an audience of one, affirmed their total allegiance to a nation above all of laws. This disturbing outlook recalled the specter of servile partisans from another era who pledged to their total loyalty to another leader on democracy at the beginning of the 20th century.

They also dressed the same. Brown shirts. Brown ties. Total submission to their man. He too was a putschist before his rise to dictatorship as self-proclaimed Führer on day one (January 30, 1933). He, too, rallied his supporters with rhetoric about the need to make Germany great again. By eradicating Jewish vermin. By abandoning Germany's democratic freedoms, including the right to assembly, freedom of speech, freedom of the press and, of course, the right to due process.

Today, America's Republican lawmakers are gathering in a dank courtroom in New York to flatter their beloved leader, parade as his post-truth brigade and delegitimize the due process that lies at the heart of the American legal system. The Republican senator from Ohio was there to be seen and heard. Vance desperately wants to be Trump's running mate.

So he will shamelessly stand with his man and against a crucial democratic institution. The justice system is a fundamental ideal in which the rule of law is respected, legal proceedings are resolved fairly, and justice is applied equally. Vance's opportunistic rottenness is relentless. And alarming. This threatens more than just his tattered reputation.