I usually hate trendy aesthetics, but TikTok's #GardenGirl got me

I'm generally very anti-trend on social media, to the point where I almost choose to disconnect from the madness completely. I expect them to burst and disappear just as quickly, leaving behind a wake of unnecessary accessories and poorly chosen clothing that will never be worn again. Sadness! As an editor with over 15 years of experience behind me, I know a timeless investment when I see one, and I'm also very aware of what looks like fashion at fifty paces. So when I see a stream of eras, aesthetics, or #girls flooding my feed, a strict filter is applied, and I often use this insightful nature to ensure Who What Wear UK only provides readers with the information that truly helps them improve their personality. wardrobe rather than confusing it.

To my surprise, I'm a fan of the latest look that's gaining traction on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest: #gardengirl. Maybe it’s because I’ve taken up gardening as a therapeutic hobby over the past few months. Perhaps it's the desire for nature and the great outdoors after what seemed like the longest winter ever. Maybe it's because someone somewhere proclaimed that floral prints were dead, and I like to go against the grain. Whatever the reason, I am clearly not alone. On Pinterest, searches for “garden aesthetics” increased 34% month over month, and searches for “farm living” increased 27%. Meanwhile on TikTok, “garden tok” is up 30% and we can see over 180,000 posts related to #gardengirl on Instagram.