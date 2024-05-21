I usually hate trendy aesthetics, but TikTok's #GardenGirl got me





I'm generally very anti-trend on social media, to the point where I almost choose to disconnect from the madness completely. I expect them to burst and disappear just as quickly, leaving behind a wake of unnecessary accessories and poorly chosen clothing that will never be worn again. Sadness! As an editor with over 15 years of experience behind me, I know a timeless investment when I see one, and I'm also very aware of what looks like fashion at fifty paces. So when I see a stream of eras, aesthetics, or #girls flooding my feed, a strict filter is applied, and I often use this insightful nature to ensure Who What Wear UK only provides readers with the information that truly helps them improve their personality. wardrobe rather than confusing it. To my surprise, I'm a fan of the latest look that's gaining traction on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest: #gardengirl. Maybe it’s because I’ve taken up gardening as a therapeutic hobby over the past few months. Perhaps it's the desire for nature and the great outdoors after what seemed like the longest winter ever. Maybe it's because someone somewhere proclaimed that floral prints were dead, and I like to go against the grain. Whatever the reason, I am clearly not alone. On Pinterest, searches for “garden aesthetics” increased 34% month over month, and searches for “farm living” increased 27%. Meanwhile on TikTok, “garden tok” is up 30% and we can see over 180,000 posts related to #gardengirl on Instagram. So, grab your boots and start following Monty Don, because here I'm going to guide you through the pillars of the bucolic fashion trend… 1. THERE ARE TWO DIFFERENT TYPES OF GARDEN GIRLS (Image credit: Backgrid UK) First, we need to recognize that there are essentially two different garden girls: those who dress like they're going to get dirty with aggressive weeding, and those who like to frolic in fancy country gardens. Daisy Jones and six-star Riley Keogh give an excellent impression of the first. From her exaggerated flowerpot straw hat to her baggy jeans and shirt to the perfect Birkenstocks, she's the epitome of a true #gardengirl. Joining him is former Who What Wear UK cover star Amelia Windsor. She considers gardening her favorite hobby: “It makes you so happy. It’s so good for you,” Windsor told us in an exclusive interview last year. “You’re out there all the time. Soil gives you amazing bacteria, gives you serotonin. It's a way to meet different people if you garden voluntarily. I've met some of the nicest people, and if it's done sustainably it can be a good thing for the planet. So it’s a win-win situation. 2. IT'S ALL ABOUT GARDEN-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES Whether it's a carefully chosen scarf (tied at the chin, of course), a floppy sun hat or a rustic tote or purse (for carrying a big bouquet or a set of trowels), slip-on clogs (especially worn with socks), any gardening accessory will help bring an outdoor atmosphere. 3. FLOWER PRINTS *ARE* IN I keep reading reports that floral prints are trending downward, but my Instagram feed tells a very different story! Associated with summer silhouettes, floral prints are still very present in the world of romantic dresses. Go barefoot for a complete look. 4. WHITE COTTON AND LINEN ARE ESSENTIAL For the purity that living in the garden brings, white cottons, linens and embroidery anglaise details are essential to this aesthetic. 5. LAYERING IS A LONG DRESS OVER PANTS Treating your dress almost like a worker's apron (layered over pants and kept quite long) gives off gardener vibes in the best way. BUY SOME #GARDENGIRL PIECES: DO Ischia gathered floral-print cotton-voile midi dress BIRKENSTOCK Suede Boston Clogs Nobody's child Flossie White Buttoned Midi Dress Rise and fall Future linen wide-leg pants and other stories Midi skirt with smocked waist SEA Karina cotton-twill straight-leg pants

