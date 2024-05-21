How to grow a fashion brand without destroying the planet

The fashion system rewards growth.

Selling more jeans, handbags and sneakers equals more prestige, more influence, more innovative capacity and more money. In today's fashion system, this also leads to more pollution, waste and exploitation.

What if that wasn't the case? What if the industry's high-profile sustainability commitments went beyond mere corporate grandstanding and actually produced results? What if companies could separate revenue growth from an increasingly negative environmental impact?

These are not fanciful musings or the preserve of specialized niche companies. It is possible for even the biggest fashion companies to bend the curve of carbon emissions responsible for global warming, because Puma, for one, is doing it.

Since 2017, the German sportswear giant's revenue has doubled to $US8.6 billion ($9.3 billion), while its carbon footprint has shrunk by almost a third. If we exclude the growth of the company, the results are even more substantial: compared to sales, emissions are down by two thirds.

These results were not achieved by adopting fashionable quick fixes. Instead, Puma's impressive sustainability progress is the result of more than a decade of collaborative management, partnership and investment.

The roadmap

To achieve hard-won emissions reductions, Puma has rolled out a comprehensive range of initiatives. Almost all of the company's cotton and leather are now subject to some form of sustainability certification and almost two-thirds of its polyester is recycled. As a result, raw material emissions have halved since 2017. Fast but polluting air freight is now used for less than 1% of shipments, a move that has helped offset the impact of increased trade deliveries. electronic. And the company works closely with its suppliers to support their decarbonization goals. Last year, for example, suppliers were able to access Puma's superior credit rating to finance nearly $500 million in working capital, creating greater capacity for suppliers to advance initiatives such as replacing polluting coal boilers, improving the eco-efficiency of production processes and installing solar energy. paintings.

These initiatives are based on strong governance that guides and encourages action.

More specifically, Puma has established measurable, discrete, transparent and time-limited objectives. They are grounded in science and established in consultation with a range of stakeholders. The company has robust procurement policies in place that reflect current best practices, including commitments to pay suppliers on time and in full. Unlike most competitors, Puma publishes updates on its compliance with these standards. Last year, for example, it canceled less than 1% of its orders and paid all associated debts. Nearly half of the company's suppliers have worked with the brand for more than a decade.

Although sustainability is led by Puma's supervisory board, responsibility for company performance rests with a single executive, Anne Laure Descours, Puma's purchasing director. This makes sense given that most of Puma's social and environmental impact resides in the company's supply chain. All Puma managers receive sustainability-related bonuses based on clear and measurable objectives.

Puma's commitment to sustainability also extends well beyond reducing carbon emissions. The company has programs in place to reduce water and chemical consumption and protect human rights. The results of these efforts are validated by consulting partners, independent verifiers and third-party applications and are reported transparently.

If some of these approaches sound familiar, it's because much of Puma's strategy playbook is echoed in countless corporate sustainability proclamations. What is different, however, is Puma's long-term commitment, detailed monitoring and progress.

Of course, Puma is not flawless. The certifications and monitoring systems it relies on to achieve many of its goals have faced their share of criticism from advocates who want to push the industry further and point to shortcomings in existing standards. The quality and credibility of industrial emission factors and assessment methodologies remains a subject of heated debate between sectors. And a supply chain as distributed and extensive as that of the sportswear giants is bound to face challenges. More broadly, the industry as a whole still faces the scale of investment required to reduce emissions across the value chain and the hurdles faced by new technologies that many hope will offer alternative solutions.

Nonetheless, the company offers proof that fashion brands can promote authentic sustainability and also thrive. While investment and commitment are required to achieve these results, it is also important to recognize that Puma's work has not come at the expense of profitability. In fact, Puma's gross margins are higher than Nike's.

Unfortunately, Puma and a small cohort of paragons committed to sustainable development remain the only exceptions.

To ensure the social and environmental progress of the fashion industry, new rules are necessary. Perhaps instead of bemoaning the various emerging regulatory regimes, it would make sense for industry leaders and trade associations to propose a progressive path to ensure all fashion brands emulate Puma when it comes to sustainability.