PITTI 106 PLANS REVEALED

Raffaello Napoléone, CEO of Pitti Uomohosted a lunch last Friday for the men's press and influencers at Scarpetta in New York, where it presented plans for the next summer edition of the fashion show, which will take place at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence from June 11 to 14, 2024, and will include approximately 790 brands, of which approximately 43% are international.

As previously announced, this year's guest designer is Marine Serre, making her menswear debut, and British designer Paul Smith will headline a special event on opening day. Designer Pierre Louis Mascia will present his first fashion show and Carolina Castiglioni of Plan C will also launch her first menswear capsule.

“Pitti Uomo continues to grow alongside brands, providing its ever-growing and stronger community with the opportunity to connect, do business and delve deeper into topics that shape contemporary fashion culture,” says Napoléone. “For the coming season, fashion companies have once again chosen to focus their resources and investments on Florence and our event, which, in return, provides brands with international visibility and an ideal, constantly evolving context to engage with the right stakeholders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian sales agency support the Pitti Immagine 2024 fashion fairs to strengthen the role of Florence in the internationalization of Italian fashion.

“Thanks to this collaboration,” says Agostino Poletto, Managing Director of Pitti Immagine, “we can invest valuable resources to invite buyers from emerging markets, whether they are potential new customers for high-quality Made in Italy products. quality or those that already are becomes important for our national exhibitors For this initiative, we have worked with ICE staff abroad, who constantly demonstrate expertise and in-depth knowledge of their respective contexts. distribution and consumption, crucial elements for effective planning.

The buyers

Many buyers have confirmed their attendance, from international department stores to boutiques, specialty boutiques and concept stores, including 10 Corso Como, Beams, Bergdorf & Goodman, Bloomingdales, Browns, Galeries Lafayette, Harry Rosen, Harvey Nichols, Highsnobiety, Holt Renfrew. (Canada), La Maison Simons, Lane Crawford, M Penner, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Printemps, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Ssense, United Arrows and many others.

The world of Pitti

International collaborations at the show continue this season, including:

SCANDINAVIAN MANIFESTO

The showcase will present a selection of brands at Costruzioni Lorenesi, the result of a partnership between Pitti Uomo and CIFF, the leading trade show platform for Scandinavian fashion brands in Copenhagen. Confirmed participating brands include Henrik Vibskov, Isnurh, Rue De Tokyo, Messy Weekend, ARKK Copenhagen, Aveny, Wood Bird, J. Lindeberg and Nikben.

QUALITY J

J QUALITY is led by the Japan Apparel and Fashion Industry Association (JAFIC), which promotes high-quality Japanese clothing while supporting textile and apparel manufacturing regions. Through the “J Quality Factory Brand Project” (JQFBP), selected factories collaborate to create collections for the global market. Companies/brands participating in this edition include SUNLINE / in-a Ka-Date, MARUCHO / GOODPEOPLEGOODSTITCHINGGOODPRODUCT, MARUWA KNIT / Balancircular, OKOCHI MERIYASU / IDEAL Pull-over. Masato Koyama, designer and founder of the Heugn brand, returns as design director.

CHINA WAVE

The best of contemporary Chinese men's fashion comes to Fortezza thanks to CHINA WAVE, the result of the partnership between Pitti Uomo and the China National Garment Association. The Costruzioni Lorenesi spaces will present the brands and designers selected for “CHIC In Pitti Uomo”, an initiative through which CHIC (China International Fashion Fair) aims to promote Chinese brands that stand out for quality and aesthetics. Confirmed participating brands include Valleyouth, K-BOXING's KB HONG, Raxxy, JDV, Fenggy, Blackhead, Hattershub's Keyone and Typetail.

PROM

The particular emphasis placed on creativity made in France returns, thanks to a collaboration with the French Federation of Men's Fashion Promas and DEFI, the organization for the development of French men's fashion. They launched Promas LIST, a platform to facilitate direct contact between buyers and brands. At Pitti Uomo 106, a new selection of French brands, including names making their debut at the show such as Adn Paris, Again, Anthony Peto, Bask in the sun, Baziszt, Chapal, Coltesse, De Bonne Facture, Homecore, Mii, Olow, Ouest Paris and The Hideout Clothing.

Pitti Lemon was chosen as the theme of the Fortezza advertising campaign and installations. The campaign, coordinated by creative director Angelo Figus, was interpreted by Giordano Poloni, a renowned illustrator who collaborates with major magazines and newspapers around the world. His creativity gave life to a visionary Lemon City, the ideal destination for the two protagonists of the design, just as Pitti Uomo is for those seeking style and modernity.

“Playful and fun, the lemon strikes a balance between a tennis ball and a rugby ball. It's simple but made up of many segments, and it's both bittersweet, providing a burst of energy. It is essentially a symbol with an iconic impact on meaning and senses that led us to an important decision: to renounce photos and videos in our advertising campaigns, opting instead for purely graphic representations created exclusively by graphic designers”, comments Agostino Poletto, general director of Pitti Immagine.

For a complete list of Pitti Immagine Man.