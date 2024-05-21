The WNBA has joined forces with high fashion. It's a Slam Dunk

When Caitlin Clark walked the red carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft, it wasn't just about her formidable skills on the court. The basketball player caught the attention of fashion lovers for her choice of a head-to-toe Prada ensemble, with details including a white double satin shirt and skirt, rhinestone-embroidered mesh top, strappy pumps black leather back, a black handbag and sunglasses. .

Clark's outfit became an additional moment of celebration when she became the first pick of the Indiana Fever, and it also became a historic moment for Prada, as it was the first time the brand had dressed a player for the WNBA or NBA draft.

The way Caitlin and Prada aligned so well, both being at the forefront of what they do, was almost too perfect, Clarks stylist Adri Zgirdea told The Daily Beast. Fashion offers an exciting way to add to the conversation around the already inspiring stories of these WNBA players. I think it's fantastic that these women are getting the representation and recognition they deserve.

Prada did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment regarding Clark's look.

The Clarks style moments didn't stop there. At her first press conference as a Fever player, she wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble consisting of a wool and silk dress, with a bejeweled tuxedo jacket and satin lapels, and pumps.

The 2024 WNBA Draft was the most-watched WNBA Draft in history, peaking at 3.09 million views. In addition to seeing their favorite young basketball players find out which team they will be playing for in the near future, fans were also treated to a fashion feast, with players wearing brands ranging from Balmain to Saint Laurent.

It's a new era in the WNBA, where off the court, their players look ready to sit front row at Fashion Week. The secret weapon of these style and sports enthusiasts is of course their stylists. In addition, luxury brands have been particularly interested in the WNBA for several years, helping stylists to completely transform the image of these young women.

Sydney Bordonaro, a former college basketball player turned fashion stylist, has dressed WNBA players including Dearica Hamby, Dana Evans and Kelsey Plum. According to Bordonaro, the fashion industry's interest in WNBA players sparked the post-COVID lockdown.

Fashion and basketball have always had a relationship, just look at the sneaker partnerships dating back to the '90s and even before, Bordonaro told The Daily Beast. What's causing renewed interest in these WNBA players is social media. Look at the Instagram accounts dedicated to athletes taking their walks through the tunnels, and everyone wants to know where these players fit and who they wear. As brands today market more through influencers and people with large social media followings, the interest in WNBA players just makes sense.

Bordonaro also said one of the big advantages brands have when it comes to dressing WNBA players is the number of opportunities they have to be photographed.

If you're dressing an actress or actor, they'll need looks for the number of weeks on their press tour and then they'll be done, she said. WNBA players play 36 regular season games, meaning if a brand wants to dress a WNBA player, they have a 36 chance of being photographed and having an athlete in their clothing. Ultimately, these brands are trying to make money, and that's great marketing.

Look no further than two-time WNBA MVP AJa Wilson and how her first signature shoe was announced. After much speculation that Nike would give the Las Vegas Aces player his own shoe, Wilson confirmed the exciting news through an exceptionally cool sartorial micro-drop. She appeared in the tunnel on her way to a preseason game in her native South Carolina while wearing a short black skirt and cropped sweatshirt reading: Of course I have a Dot Com shoe. The URL spelled out redirects to Nike's website and their ad.

Other players have also proven their power to go viral in fashion perfectly suited to athletic bodies. At the WNBA season opener, Kelsey Plum wore a head-to-toe black leather Alexander Wang ensemble, featuring a braless cropped vest and leather pants, that had the internet talking. Angel Reese got the fashion industry's ultimate seal of approval at this year's Met Gala, where she wore a low-cut 16Arlington dress by Marco Capaldo with a feathery ballerina-style skirt.

This happened just a month after Reese was selected as the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Sky. Nika Mhl of the Seattle Storm went viral for her pre-game outfit against the Minnesota Lynx, where she wore an oversized blazer over a sports bra revealing her belly ring and accessorizing with a hat and sunglasses .

Earlier this month, Skims, the official underwear partner of the WNBA, launched a groundbreaking campaign featuring all of the WNBA stars, including WNBA legend Candace Parker, second-round draft pick Cameron , Dijonai Carrington and stars Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

In a statement, Skims founder Kim Kardashian said, “I’m proud to launch the new WNBA campaign featuring such an incredible group of athletes. Championing women and women in sport is extremely important to Skims.

Brinks' stylist Mary Gonsalves Kinney echoed Bordonaro's sentiment that if brands are trying to make money, the WNBA is currently a prime target.

Brands are looking for sales, Kinney said. There are fashion publications talking about the WNBA, players doing press tours, and that gives these brands a lot of opportunities to allow these women to showcase their outfits in a positive way. The hype surrounding women's basketball is currently intense.

Kinney said that although she has worked with NBA players, WNBA players and wives of NBA players for years, it was only recently that she discovered that brands were now approaching her in the hope that Brink would wear their designs.

As a longtime stylist, she has built relationships with major luxury brands, ranging from Balmain to Dior. When it came time to select options for the WNBA draft, Kinney had ten different brands as options in hopes that Brink would wear their designs. Finally, she chose a stunning black and white Balmain dress.

Balmain did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment on Brinks' look.

Before social media, no one paid as much attention to what athletes wore. Now all eyes are on everything athletes do, especially their wardrobe choices. Tosha Hartzog

Tosha Hartzog, a stylist who dressed Rickea Jackson for the 2024 WNBA Draft, also believes, like Bordonaro, that fashion's relationship with the WNBA has grown so much in part because of social media.

WNBA players are now more in the forefront of the public eye thanks to social media, Hartzog said. Before social media, no one paid as much attention to what athletes wore. Now all eyes are on everything athletes do, especially their wardrobe choices. There are entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to athlete looks, and some of these pages have tens of thousands of followers.

Hartzog also said the growing interest in the WNBA's relationship with fashion is also due in part to women's sports striving to be as represented as men's.

I love this new push for women's sports representation, Hartzog said. There has been so much discussion around the pay disparity between male and female athletes, and fashion is helping these women catch up to their male counterparts in terms of income through deals with big brands that didn't exist at this level previously. A huge shift is happening, and as these players become more popular, more and more popular brands want to work with them.