Georgia softball advances to Super Regional in exciting fashion | Georgia Sports

In a “do or die” situation, Georgia softball survived and progressed.

The Bulldogs swept Liberty in two games Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium to win the NCAA Athens Regional and advance to the Super Regionals. Georgia was on the verge of elimination from the tournament.

The Bulldogs entered Sunday with their backs to the wall. To advance, Georgia needed to win two games against Liberty, which the Bulldogs fell victim to on Saturday afternoon. A single loss would end the Bulldogs' season and the college careers of the team's 10 seniors.

I can't say enough [about] how proud I am of our group,” said head coach Tony Baldwin. How excited and thrilled we are to be able to play softball again. When we left this weekend, that was the goal. Let this not be the end, and fortunately, [playing clean softball is] why it worked.

A premature end to the season seemed likely with three outs remaining in game seven. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Georgia trailed Liberty by one run. Through the first six innings, the Bulldogs had only three hits against Liberty's Elena Escobar.

After a flyout started the inning, Emily Digby singled to put the tying run on base. Ellie Armistead powered Digby into scoring position, but the sacrifice left Georgia down to its final out. With the season on the line, Dallis Goodnight took over.

It wasn't the hardest blow, but it got the job done. Goodnight bounced a shot up the middle to score Armistead and tie the game. The ball was placed exactly where Liberty defenders weren't, and Armisteads' slide at home plate brought new life to the Bulldogs.

After Goodnight advanced to second on the pitch, Sydney Chambley entered the batter's box. Chambley fired the first pitch she saw over the head of Flames center fielder Mary Claire Wilson to end the game and send Jack Turner Stadium into pandemonium.

The success extended Georgia's season for at least another week and completed an exciting return in front of their home crowd. It also sent the Bulldogs running from their dugout to swarm Chambley onto the field with tears of joy streaming down their faces.

I think about [how] My teammates prepared me to be in this position,” Chambley said. Trust in my teammates put me there, so I'm going to do the job for them.

After losing their second game in the Athens regional, the Bulldogs won three in a row to avoid elimination. In Game 6, Georgia used six home runs to defeat the Flames by a score of 14-5.

In the victory, Jayda Kearney and Sara Mosley became the first pair of Georgia teammates to each record 20 home runs in a single season. Mosley is now three long balls away from tying the Georgia record for most career home runs.

After the offensive explosion in game six, Georgia's bats went cold to start game seven. The Bulldogs trailed Liberty 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, after a double and home run put the Flames on the board. Chambley's hit gave Georgia a 3-2 victory.

Georgia's pitching staff has been stellar in their last two outings in the regional round. In game six, Madison Kerpics and Lilli Backes combined for seven five-run innings. Backes' 3.1 innings gave him the win and his low pitch count allowed him to start the seventh game.

In the winner's seventh game, Backes was even better. She allowed two runs on a double and a solo homer in her complete-game effort. She finished the day with 165 pitches in 10.1 innings.

The two victories brought the Bulldogs' total to 43, which is the most wins in the Baldwin era. They also punched Georgia's ticket to its 13th Super Regional appearance in program history and its first back-to-back appearances since 2015 and 2016.

The Bulldogs will now face No. 6 UCLA in the super regional round which begins Thursday. The first game of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and will take place at Bruins stadium.

