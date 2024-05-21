RBC plans to bring retail back to life

As consumer, retail and leisure companies come back to life after the Covid-19 pandemic, mergers and acquisitions in the sector are keeping pace. The Royal Bank of Canada's European CRL Capital Markets team was at the heart of this matter.

CRL experienced a difficult market during the pandemic, which was followed by the supply chain crisis and then a rapid rise in inflation and interest rates, says Ed Boyce, head of CRL Emea at RBC . But there are signs of enthusiasm on the horizon, and we are in the thick of it, particularly in the UK.

Transaction pipeline

Things started to get more interesting in 2023, when many owners started thinking about what they could do with their business, Boyce says. Transactions take time, so the success we are experiencing now is due to the work we have done in 2023 and before, he adds.

Some of these deals involve fast-growing international companies that are now benefiting from tailwinds. One of them was Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics, whose majority shareholders recently sold a 65 percent stake to Spanish company Puig Brands.

Puig made news in May when it completed the biggest European IPO of the year so far, and the biggest in Spain in a decade. The Barcelona-based company, which owns perfume and cosmetics brands including Paco Rabanne and Charlotte Tilbury, was valued at 13.9 billion.

In the luxury sector, most of the big names are listed in Paris, says Aakash Mohan, RBC's managing director in the CRL unit. Puig is the only major listed Spanish luxury brand.

Dr Barbara Sturm is a well-known German luxury skincare brand, followed by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp and Robbie Williams. Oprah Winfrey became a minority shareholder in 2022. She owns seven spas and boutiques around the world and her annual turnover is said to be around 70 million.

RBC and Goldman Sachs advised the majority shareholders, including the eponymous Dr. Sturm, in connection with the sale to Puig for a cash consideration of 291 million. It has accepted a price supplement program and will retain a minority stake.

It was all about finding the right partner, the bankers say. Because it was a global agreement, our colleagues in the US, Germany and the UK all worked closely together, says Mohan.

The team has extensive knowledge of the CRL sector, insists Boyce. So people want to know what we know about people, trends, companies and valuations, he says.

Appetizing prospects

In a deal with entirely different motivations, RBC acted as sole financial adviser to US buyout group Apollo in its bid for London-listed company The Restaurant Group. TRG describes itself as the UK's leading casual restaurant operator, with some 380 establishments. Its brands include Wagamama and Brunning & Price.

In 2018, RBC was the lead financial advisor to TRG on its 550 million acquisition of Asian noodle chain Wagamama. He was also the only subscriber to a revolving credit line of 220 million supporting this acquisition.

The Wagamama business includes a 20 percent stake in a joint venture with seven Wagamama restaurants in the United States and 60 other franchise locations in various countries. TRG Concessions is a division of TRG with catering outlets in airports, train stations and motorway service areas.

After a deadly experience with Covid-19, TRG came under pressure from activist shareholders. One of them, Hong Kong's Oasis Capital Management, accused TRG's board of supervisory failure, leading to strategic stagnation.

The company agreed to sell its loss-making restaurant chains, Frankie & Bennys and Chiquito, to Big Table Group, another stable restaurant brand. She paid a symbolic sum of 1 for 75 restaurants and received a contribution of 7.5 million TRG.

That eliminated a surplus and opened the way for a sale, said Andrew Diggles, chief executive of RBC. TRG's stock price has been depressed, so it was a good move all around for the company to go private.

Apollo says the company now needs the support of patient private capital to realize its ambitions. TRG's board recommended an all-cash offer of 65p per share, giving TRG an enterprise value of around 700 million, including debt. The shares had traded as low as 25p in the previous 12 months.

Diggles points out that RBC has a long-standing relationship with Apollo. The bank also acted as lead underwriter on the left for a committed bridging loan of 260 million and a multi-currency revolving credit of 75 million to support the operation.

Lucrative courts

A pattern of intersecting relationships was also evident when RBC acted as joint financial advisor to Motor Fuel Group in its 2.5 billion acquisition of Morrisons Forecourts. MFG is the UK's largest operator of independent convenience retail and service station sites, with almost 900 sites, operated primarily under a corporate and franchise model.

It was bought for 500 million by the American private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2015. Since then, it has grown both organically and through acquisition. In 2018, it bought what was then the UK's largest petrol station and convenience retail operator, MFH, in a deal valued at around €1.2 billion.

In the 2018 transaction, RBC was the joint M&A advisor to MFG. Then, in 2021, CD&R purchased Morrisons, currently the fifth largest grocery chain in the UK, whose businesses include food retailing, wholesaling and manufacturing.

The 7 billion CD&R offering was the final blow in a bidding war with Fortress Investment Group, backed by Japanese bank Softbank. RBC advised Fortress.

Morrisons had a large portfolio of service stations and we had been considering the possibilities of merging with MFG for some time, says Boyce.

On the transactions we work on, we are starting to see more constructive dialogue between buyers and sellers Zahra Tiamani, director at RBC

MFG has now agreed to acquire 337 forecourts, including fuel and convenience retail kiosks, from Morrisons. It has also acquired more than 400 associated sites in the United Kingdom for the development of ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles.

Morrisons is taking a 20 per cent stake in MFG and the two will form a new long-term strategic partnership. The net proceeds of the transaction, of approximately €1.8 billion, will be used to repay Morrison's debt. The grocers' balance sheet has been described as very strained, with a net debt of 5.5 billion. Some analysts believe that reducing this debt was the main motivation for this agreement.

MFG is a company that few people in the UK have heard of, but that most people have used, Boyce says. The company will now continue the expansion of its market-leading electric vehicle network. It will invest in UREV charging infrastructure across its estate, adding around 800 new 150 kW chargers.

The combination of MFG and Morrisons forecourts will strengthen MFG's leadership position giving it some 1,200 sites and a 14 per cent market share of the overall forecourt retail market.

Bankers say the deal suits both parties well, particularly in terms of complementary retail and F&B offerings, rolling out the COFO model across the estate and better supply terms. RBC also acts as underwriter for the financing supporting the acquisition.

Covid-19 overview

One of the CRL segments that has taken the longest to recover from the effects of the pandemic is the apparel market. Clothes took a beating as consumers realized they didn't need them as much, Diggles says.

In this context, an encouraging development has been the recent acquisition of a majority stake in Just Brands, a mid-sized Dutch menswear company, by Dutch investment company Parcom. RBC was the sole financial advisor to Parcom. Terms were not disclosed.

This was an interesting transaction because there have been very few transactions in the apparel sector over the past five years, Boyce says. The market was severely tested by Covid-19 and just as it was coming back, the supply chain crisis occurred.

He predicts more CRL trades in 2024 and many more in 2025. RBC director Zahra Tiamani points out that bid/ask spreads are now closing for good trades. On the transactions we work on, we are starting to see more constructive dialogue between buyers and sellers, says Tiamani.

The current environment is attracting new consumer transactions, as a number of sellers have not had the chance to sell in whole or in part since 2019.