New report outlines keys to unlocking the next level in sustainable fashion





Copenhagen, Denmark, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the 15th anniversary of the premiere Global Fashion Summit, Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) has published a special edition of Agenda of the fashion CEO a strategic resource designed to guide fashion organizations towards a net positive industry by 2050. In line with the theme of the 2024 Global Fashion Summit, 'Unlocking the Next Level', this year's edition Agenda of the fashion CEO presents five critical opportunities for fashion leaders and the industry at large to unlock transformative impact for people and the planet. In the 15 years since the Global Fashion Summit was established in 2009, sustainability has moved from a peripheral to a central concern in the fashion business landscape, driving significant progress across the industry. Despite this progress, the alarming escalation global warming and exponential increase in clothing production require urgent and collective action from fashion industry leaders. Getting to the next level of positive impact requires a comprehensive understanding of interdependencies and system-wide solutions. The 2024 edition of the Fashion CEO Agenda aims to empower fashion leaders and the entire industry to seize five key opportunities: Operationalizing sustainability

Redefining growth

Activate consumers

Put people first

Mobilization based on materiality Based on the five priorities of Agenda of the fashion CEO-Respectful and safe working environments, better salary systems, resource management, smart material choices and circular systems – this special edition highlights five cross-cutting opportunities that will help achieve the next level of progress on these priorities. Designed for fashion brands, retailers and producers, this edition of the Agenda of the fashion CEO differs from previous editions as it focuses on challenging norms and amplifying efforts, and is a crucial inflection point for the industry to drive positive outcomes for society and the environment. By defending workers' rights, championing diversity and inclusion, redefining success metrics, and reshaping growth paradigms, profound transformation is possible. Federica MarchionniCEO of Global Fashion Agenda, says: “THE Fashion CEO Agenda 2024 aims to help leaders change their mindset, providing them with clear tools to address challenges and ensure the sustainability of their businesses and operations. I urgently encourage leaders to work closely with cross-functional teams, demonstrate empathy and adopt a values-based approach that prioritizes the planet and people's well-being. In doing so, we secure the foundation of our business and generate not only financial returns, but also a positive impact on the world around us. » Through renowned events, impactful programs and thought leadership publications, GFA regularly brings together industry pioneers, shares tangible case studies, disseminates best practices and highlights practical tools. While recognizing the enduring utility of these resources, stakeholders are now encouraged to build on existing knowledge and seize increasingly sophisticated, holistic and human-centered opportunities to unlock the next level of transformation industrial across the entire value chain. THE Fashion CEO Agenda 2024 is an openly accessible resource available for download here. The new publication will be explored in more detail at the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2024, taking place May 21-23. For more information, contact: [email protected] This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/global-fashion-agenda/r/new-report-presents-keys-to-unlock-the-next-level-in-sustainable-fashion,c3983955 The following files are available for download: SOURCE Global Fashion Agenda

