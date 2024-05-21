Anne Hathaway Pairs a Gap Shirt Dress with Millions of Bulgari Diamonds





Your favorite mall brand could be making a comeback. Anne Hathaway, 41, defended Gap at a Bulgari jewelry event in Rome on Monday, stepping out in a glamorous white shirt dress from the brand. The asymmetrical button-down style made from 100 percent organic cotton, according to a press release from the brand, was a custom creation by Zac Posen, recently named creative director and executive vice president of Gaps. Anne Hathaway paired a white Gap shirt dress with lots of diamonds for a Bulgari event in Rome. GC Images The piece was a custom creation by the brand's new creative director and executive vice president, Zac Posen. Getty Images for Bulgari She wore the corseted dress with bold Bulgari jewelry. Getty Images for Bulgari The dress mimics the collar and placket construction of the shirt but adds a feminine touch with waist darts and a matching corset, the release said. “It’s a modern look, inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s iconic film, Roman Holiday.” Styled by Erin Walsh, Hathaway elevated her look with dazzling pieces of Bulgari jewelry. In addition to wearing a stunning sapphire and diamond necklace from the house's fine jewelry collection, the “Princess Diaries” star wore a matching sapphire cocktail ring, a diamond Serpenti bracelet and a pair of earrings. sparkling ears. Getty Images for Bulgari The actress posed with fellow Bulgari ambassador Priyanka Chopra. Getty Images for Bulgari In addition to wearing a stunning sapphire and diamond necklace from the house's fine jewelry collection, the “Princess Diaries” star wore a matching sapphire cocktail ring, a diamond Serpenti bracelet and a pair of earrings. sparkling ears. She kept her glam on the simple side, wearing her hair in a bouncy blowout and choosing neutral makeup with a light pink lip. Recently, the “Idea of ​​You” star joined TikTok and highlighted some of her recent fashion choices in her first post. MovieMagic There's no denying that the New Jersey native is on a roll when it comes to her recent fashion choices. While promoting her latest film, The Idea of ​​You, Hathaway joined TikTok and used her debut video to showcase some of her most daring ensembles in recent years. The quick clip highlighted everything from Christopher John Rogers' colorful look to her hot pink sequinned mini dress from a Valentino 2022 couture show. And she made sure to include another past look that was dripping in Bulgari, the crystal-covered mesh Atelier Versace dress that she paired with plenty of rubies for the brand's fine jewelry show in Venice last year last.

