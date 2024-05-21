Céline A/W 2024 men's show by Hedi Slimane

A phalanx of Céline-branded helicopters and a procession of black Cadillacs; dizzying shots of the rolling mountain ranges of the Mojave Desert; cowboys on braying horses; miles of Californian road – with his latest Céline menswear collection, presented in a short film released today, Hedi Slimane embraces cinema for a Hollywood epic in the designer's singular style.
It begins with a jukebox – delivered by helicopter and sporting the same Céline branding – which, when turned on, does not play one of Slimane's usual rock and roll muses (the designer's recent collectible films and shows featured soundtracks by LCD Soundsystem, The Libertines and Alan Vega), but the “Symphonie Fantastique” composed in 1830 by Hector Berlioz.
Celine Winter 2024 menswear: 'Symphonie Fantastique'
Apparently inspired by an obsessive, all-consuming relationship between the French musician and English actress Harriet Smithson, this dream epic is a feverish hallucination – a hallucination of opium poisoning, satanic witches and murder – which, in 1969, was declared by Leonard Bernstein as “the first 'psychedelic symphony,' created more than a century before the birth of the acid movement of the 1960s.
“Now I'm sure that any of you who have ever had a crush on someone who didn't respond to you will completely understand this passionate melody,” said Bernstein, who was recently the subject of a Oscar nominated film. Maestro, with Bradley Cooper in the lead role. “You can easily see how a musician in love could become obsessed with it. And if you understand this, you are ready to hear the symphony. Slimane discovered the work at the age of 11 and instantly became “passionate” about Berlioz, the house describes.
It provides a dramatic backdrop for a collection that exploits Slimane's most enduring signatures: the narrow riff on the tuxedo, the shrunken leather jackets and pants, and the flourishes of rock and roll showmanship, from the bow ties pussy bow to fabrics that sparkle on their clothes. surface. An evolution takes place in the play of proportions which runs through the tailoring: the blazers are elongated or pinched at the body level, or shortened at the level of the lapels, recalling the silhouettes of the 60s (other jackets see the lapel entirely removed, in what the house describes as a 'frock coat'). Bernstein, meanwhile, seemed to soar through the collection in turtleneck sweaters and billowing capes, imbued with the drama of the concert hall.
Elsewhere, a series of pieces from the house's couture arm illustrate Slimane's ongoing fascination with Parisian savoir-faire – whether overcoats adorned with crystals that refract the light of the Mojave Desert or suits decorated with thousands of glitters. Each is presented on Slimane's makeshift podiums: a vast expanse of open road that cuts through the desert like an airport runway.
California and Los Angeles – the latter shown in a glimpse of downtown at the end of the film – have long been something of a second home for Slimane, who lived in the city before moving to the South France at the beginning of his life. mandate at Céline. His fascination with the city's heady mix of rock and roll subculture and nostalgic Hollywood glamor has long permeated his collections at Céline and at Saint Laurent and Dior Homme before that. In December 2022, he presented his Winter 2023 collection with a high-powered show at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, a historic movie palace turned concert venue that has hosted artists like Prince, Iggy Pop and Sonic Youth.
