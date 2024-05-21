Sergio Garcia misses US Open qualifying in agonizing fashion





Sergio Garcia missed US Open qualifying in heartbreaking fashion. Getty Images The meritocracy of golf is never more visible than during qualifying for major championships. Each year, thousands of hopefuls compete to qualify for one of two men's golf tournaments, the American and the British, a group that often includes several dozen touring professionals. And every year, these hopefuls all have the same chance of landing one of the few coveted places in this field. For a few days of the golf year, at least, your name and resume don't matter. Only your score does. HAS US Open final qualifying On Monday in Dallas, Sergio Garcia learned that lesson the hard way, missing the national championship in perhaps the most brutal way imaginable. In the seven-on-six playoff to determine a spot at Pinehurst, Garcia was the odd man out. The story begins on the 16th hole at the Dallas Athletic Club, site of the first of 11 U.S.-based qualifying finals. After hitting par 5 at five under for the day and with one of the 11 qualifying spots firmly within his grasp, Garcia made a double bogey to tumble down the leaderboard to three under, where a glut of players had already landed. He entered the clubhouse at three under, and at the end of play he was one of seven players in the field at three under with only six spots remaining in the US Open. A seven-for-six playoff ensued on the first hole, and Garcia was the only player in the group to make bogey, making him the first (and only) playoff loser. After 37 holes of do-or-die golf, the former Masters champion had narrowly failed, his only glimmer of hope being his status as first alternate. Garcia, 44, is among a host of LIV pros who have seen their World Golf Ranking points and thus their major championship status decline in recent years after joining the rival tour. Garcia was one of several non-exempt LIVs to make the final qualifiers in Dallas, including fellow Spaniard, Eugenio Chacarrawho finished T2 in the event and earned a spot at the US Open. This US Open will take place from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst No. 2. James Colgan James Colgan is News and Features Editor at GOLF, writing articles for the website and magazine. He manages Hot Mic, GOLF's media vertical, and uses his on-camera experience across all of the brand's platforms. Prior to joining GOLF, James graduated from Syracuse University, during which time he served as a caddy scholarship (and trick looper) on Long Island, where he is originally from. He can be contacted at [email protected].

