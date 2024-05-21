GC to Vote on Dress Code for Heaven – Adventist Today





SILVER SPRING, Md. The General Conference (GC) headquarters of the Seventh-day Adventist Church has announced plans to hold a special session to vote on Heaven's official dress code. “After much prayer and deliberation, we have concluded that the heavenly realms need our leadership,” a GC spokesperson said. “Given our earthly authority, it makes sense that we would extend our influence to the afterlife. » The proposed dress code, detailed in a 700-page document titled “Heavenly Attire: Modesty and Holiness,” outlines strict guidelines that all remaining souls must follow. Highlights include mandatory floor-length skirts for women, button-down collars for men, and a total ban on jewelry, although an exception is made for halos, provided they are worn modestly. The debate over whether sandals should be permitted, given their biblical significance, has generated considerable controversy. Some delegates insist that bare feet were good enough for Jesus and should be good enough for everyone, while others argue that socks and sandals might be a reasonable compromise. “Finally, we have the chance to ensure that celestial fashion meets our standards,” said one enthusiastic delegate. “It is comforting to know that even in the afterlife we ​​will be able to keep the Sabbath.” Critics, however, question the GC's jurisdiction over celestial affairs. “It’s one thing to decide dress codes for church lobbies, but heavens?” » said a church member. “What’s the next step, voting on the architectural style of our homes? In response to such skepticism, the CG assures the faithful that the vote will take place in the greatest solemnity, with a marathon of prayer before the vote and the consultation of historical dress standards dating back to the era of Ellen White. This article was originally published on Barely Adventista humor and satire site for Adventists who believe in laughter.

