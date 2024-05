Macys profit beats estimates as turnaround shows progress

Macys Inc. handily beat profit estimates in the latest quarter, leading the department store operator to raise its outlook for the rest of the year. The results will ease pressure on CEO Tony Spring and help convince shareholders and board members that he deserves more time to implement a turnaround strategy. That could diminish their interest in activist investor Arkhouse Management Co. and Brigade Capital Management's $6.6 billion buyout offer, at least in the short term. I firmly believe that we have a strategy that is showing green signs, Spring said in an interview. The plan, he added, is working across the company's three chains Macys, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury, helping to address some self-inflicted challenges in recent years. Macys' 15-member board of directors is in a due diligence process with the activist investor. “All 15 of us will be involved in evaluating the best proposal from Arkhouse, Brigade or anyone else over the years,” Spring said. Macys shares were up 3.4 percent as of 7:37 a.m. Tuesday in pre-market trading in New York. The stock fell 5.1 percent for the year through Monday's close, while the S&P MidCap 400 index gained 8.6 percent. Adjusted earnings were 27 cents per share in the first quarter ended May 4, about double the average analyst estimate. The retailer now expects full-year profit of at least $2.55 per share, up from a previous forecast of at least $2.45 per share. Macys' same-store sales are still declining, with overall revenue down 1.2% last quarter on a proprietary basis. But the company has invested in new products, displays and customer experience. Spring says stores that implemented these changes saw stronger growth, particularly in women's shoes and clothing, men's tailored clothing and beauty products. Consumers remain under pressure despite strong job and wage growth, Spring said in the interview. He blamed consumer caution for stubborn inflation. That echoes comments from other major retailers such as Home Depot Inc. that shoppers remain cautious and are pulling back from big-ticket purchases, focusing instead on essential products. Spring, which bought Macys in February, is closing stores that haven't met its growth goals while opening more Bloomingdales, a more expensive department store brand where sales have fallen less than at the flagship. Spring managed Bloomingdales for much of his career. It is also expanding Bluemercury, Macy's high-end skin care and cosmetics chain, which has benefited from the post-pandemic surge in U.S. demand for beauty products. In the most recent quarter, comparable sales at Bloomingdales rose 0.8 percent at proprietary and 4.3 percent at Bluemercury. Spring noted that Bluemercury has recorded 13 consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth, supported by a greater assortment of luxury skin care, fragrance and hair care brands. According to Spring, in all three chains, beauty remains strong. By Jeannette Neumann Learn more: Activist investors raise Macys buyout offer to $6.6 billion Investment firms Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management are offering to acquire the Macys shares they don't already own for $24 per share, 14% more than their previous offer in December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/retail/macys-profit-beats-estimates-as-turnaround-shows-progress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos