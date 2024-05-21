PHOTOS: At the Pet Gala, fashion goes to dogs





NEW YORK (AP) They can call it a podium, but the Pet Gala is when dogs shine. Creator Anthony Rubio hosted the now-annual fashion party Monday night, sending 18 dogs to the New York red carpet American Kennel Club Dog Museum. Each dog wore tailoring similar to what celebrities wore the Met Gala just two weeks earlier. I want people to understand that they weren't making fun of the Met Gala. We're not imitating the Met Gala, Rubio said. We elevate, evaluate and appreciate the wonderful designs presented at the Met Gala by the world's most talented designers. At $300 a ticket, Pet Gala profits benefit the host museum, just like its human counterpart downtown. as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. Most of the furry fashionistas were pint-sized, even Chris Hemsworth's role was played by a shih tzu although there was a Leonberger in the mix. Some The Most Talked About Stars at the Met Galas were represented: Daffodil the Pomeranian in the role of Jennifer Lopez, Kimba the chihuahua in one of Zendayas' looks, Miley-Jo the Chorkie in the role of Cardi B and Bastian the terrier in the role of Colman Domingo. The dress code for this year's gala was the Garden of Time, accompanying the Mets The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion exposure. The dogs' outfits will be kept at the Dog Museum for the month of June, Rubio said. Every photographer tells you it's the hardest job working with… children and animals. Not in my world, said Rubio, who worked tirelessly to fit the clothes in a short period of time. I think it's a lot harder to work with people because dogs don't complain. In my world, dogs don't have to wear anything they don't want to wear. Contrary to Messi the dogs turned last week On the Cannes carpet, the red carpet of the AKC museum is not entirely intact. It's not really something you see at the Met Gala. But Rubio had a message for Met Galas legal notices: Now I have to say I would love to have Anna Wintour listen, I would love to be the first to walk the red carpet with a canine model in canine couture. I just published it. ___ For more Met coverage, Debt and Pet Galas, Visit https://apnews.com/hub/met-gala.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/met-gala-pet-gala-dog-fashion-86eb31c2c9f3d72875e971e9a59a6759 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos