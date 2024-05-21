Fredericton seamstresses are working overtime to meet clothing demands

There's only one clear path to get around inside Viggila Goldwin's tailoring store in Fredericton that isn't dotted with eye-catching dresses.

But that's nothing new for Goldwin and some of the city's other tailors this time of year, when their stores are overflowing with billowy dresses.

There's only a month left until the high schoolers head to prom, which means it's seamstress season.

“It’s like Christmas for me and for everyone who sews,” Goldwin said. “There will be a lot of people since it's prom season. That's why there are people here, the store is full of clothes.”

Goldwin owns Inba Designs and works over 50 hours a week with the ball rush.

She gets help from her mother and another employee and says she tries to accept everyone who comes, even if it's the week before the big event.

“I try not to say no. It might mean more work, but life happens and I want people to look good for their prom,” she said.

Some other seamstresses cap their orders. In early April, Nobility Designs published on Facebook that he will no longer accept ball gowns.

“Now the 'NO' prom calls begin,” the post read. “I'm absolutely full… I'll soon be working 7 days a week, 80+ hours a week, just to keep up.”

Natalie Noble's next available appointment is in September.

Her studio is in her home, where she also has a closet full of dresses, with barely enough room to stand.

“The message is basically to reduce the number of people who, if they physically see the message, will not call me and ask me,” she said.

Noble works more than 80 hours a week. She also makes wedding dresses and the wedding season usually picks up in summer.

“So I literally put this post online and then I said yes to a bride who was getting married in three weeks because I never want to disappoint anyone. But I'm at the point where I physically can't anymore do it. And it's true now, I work seven days a week to respect what I have reserved.

Noble says she doesn't always blame others “because I know my level of work, but I don't know what their level of work is.”

“I do the best job I can. So the people I was sending out had left the company, retired or left town.”

Hard to find

With busy schedules, someone looking for something simple, like a hemline, may find it difficult.

Maisa Leibovitz needed her dress hemmed ASAP for an event. She said the location of the modifications at the local mall said it would take at least a week to do, so she posted on Facebook.

She was able to find some luck with a home-based sewing business.

“She was busy, she had quite a few dresses but it’s a dying business,” she said.

It starts at a young age

Noble got into sewing because it was part of the elementary school curriculum.

“So I physically started sewing when I was in 7th grade and it’s just a skill. I don't think they teach in school anymore. So I mean, a lot of people think in class, 'Oh, I want to be a fashion designer.'”

Goldwin's mother taught her to sew as a child in India.

“I learned all the basics as a hobby from my mother…you have to develop an interest from a young age,” she said.

“Most of the time children learn by watching, so they will be able to develop by seeing other people. So it is easy to learn when they are young and if they are interested. But since it is not very common in schools, it’s like a lost skill.”