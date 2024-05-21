Hedi Slimane stages a desert symphony for Céline's Winter 2024 Men's collection





No, this isn't another trailer for a Cannes Film Festival premiere, Hedi Slimane's latest cinematic sartorial presentations. For his Céline Homme winter 2024 collection, the designer created a dramatic epic in the desert entitled Symphonie Fantastique. The name is borrowed from French composer Hector Berlioz's 1830 symphony, which Leonard Bernstein once described as the first psychedelic symphony in history, more than 100 years before the free-love moment of the 1960s. According to the notes performance, Berlioz's work has long been a source of inspiration for Slimane, who discovered the Symphonie Fantastique when he was just 11 years old, quickly becoming obsessed with the work's history and intricacies. Berlioz composed this piece in Paris when he was just 26 years old in response to his relationship with English actress Harriet Smithson. The young composer described the work as an immense instrumental composition of a new genre, although the modernity of the piece put off many critics of the time who would have referred to it as the most inconceivable strangeness that we can imagine. HEDI SLIMANE PHOTOGRAPHY AND FILM It's this nearly 200-year-old piece that plays when a jukebox is dropped from a helicopter into the center of a highway at the start of the short film. Given Slimane's taste for rock and roll aesthetics and the surrounding culture, one might assume that the music of his former collaborators like LCD Soundsystem or The Libertines emerges, but instead it's a symphony, adding to the drama of the setting. The melody begins subtly with wind instruments as a parade of Cadillacs emerges on a road crossing the snow-capped mountains of the Mojave Desert. As the pace picks up and the strings rejoin the fold, models replace the cars, transforming the road into a catwalk. This time, Slimane's avant-garde California-style signatures are fused with Berlioz's Paris and even a hint of Bernstein's mid-century style. Lapelless jackets create a slender silhouette while fitted capes flutter in the wind. These are contrasted by a double-breasted leather jacket, solid and still. Cowboy boots keep the models moving, while a black fur coat protects them from the elements. Couture creations stand out against the stark backdrop as crystal-encrusted elements sparkle in the sun and gold sequins and sequins add some of the collection's only color. Elsewhere, a cowboy wanders off-road in the desert, adding to the many layers of the presentation. HEDI SLIMANE PHOTOGRAPHY AND FILM The video ends at sunset, with Cadillac headlights shining the last light on a masked model before the camera pans back to the jukebox to watch it catch fire. It's a dramatic ending, which some read as a possible farewell. Rumors have been circulating that Slimane could leave his post as creative director of Céline for weeks after a six-year tenure. If Symphonie Fantastique is, in fact, Slimane's swan song, it would be a fitting song suggesting he's ready to hit the road and go wherever the world takes him.

