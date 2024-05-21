Anne Hathaway's Gap Corset Shirt Dress Is Sexy, Deconstructed Couture





As the Gap x Dôen collaboration invades everyday closets across America, Gap is also making forays onto the red carpet. Anne Hathaway arrived at the Bulgari fashion show on Monday (May 20) in Rome, beaming in a deconstructed shirt dress styled by Erin Walsh. A press release revealed that her dress did not come from one of the major luxury fashion houses in Rome or Milan. Instead, it was a custom Gap piece by Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen. Anne Hathaway attended the Bulgari fashion show in Rome on Monday, May 20, in a custom Gap dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) Hathaway's shirt dress featured a button-down front with deep pockets, a pointed collar, and short sleeves, one of which was intentionally designed to fall over the side of her shoulder. The front of the dress has also been partially undone, to show a semi-sheer white corset detail underneath. She also layered white pleated shorts from Gap under her floor-length dress. To complete the look, she layered Bulgari earrings, rings, bracelets and a choker. A press release from Gap explained that Hathaway's look was inspired by both the brand's cotton poplin button-down shirts – a brand staple – and Audrey Hepburn's romantic turn as the princess Anne in her very first leading role, Roman holidays. (It's fitting for Hollywood's Princess Anne to attend a parade in Rome.) Perfect Gap Organic Cotton Shirt Zac Posen shared his first look at a couture version from Gap for the 2024 Met Gala, where Da'Vine Joy Randolph (right) wore a Gap denim corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) Since taking over as creative director of Gap in February 2024, Zac Posen has slowly introduced more advanced fashion pieces into the repertoire of mall staples. In May, the designer joined Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Met Gala, where she wore a custom dress crafted from Gap denim. All indications are that Hathaway will be the next in a line of carefully selected celebrities to push the definition of what traditional Gap fabrics and silhouettes can do. And the brand is making sure its collaborations aren't the only limited releases generating buzz. Gap's press release states that the brand will soon sell a version of the Hathaway dress online. For now, shop shirt dresses with the same classic look (without the megawatt diamond jewelry). Shop shirt dresses inspired by Anne Hathaway Dai Moda Long Sleeve Stretch Organic Cotton Oversized Shirt Dress Nordstrom Long Sleeve High-Low Shirt Dress Alex Mill – Lilia shirt dress Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/anne-hathaway-gap-shirtdress-couture/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos