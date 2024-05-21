The new men's rights movement | Helene Saxby

For gender-critical feminists, TRAs can sometimes seem like MRAs with a modern twist.

IIt used to be that we had to fight back against men's rights activism, throwing out the non-argumentative arguments “Not all men” and “Women do it too” at every suggestion that women may sometimes have the right to prevent men from entering. Recently, trans rights activists have been giving these men a hard time, albeit under the guise of identifying as feminists, making some of these claims even more brazen.

Consider the subject of school carnage: people who shoot or stab peers and teachers in schools are usually boys or men. It's a crime, like family annihilation, that is overwhelmingly a male crime, and one would think it would be relatively uncontroversial to observe. It was therefore surprising to read recently in the media that a series of knife attacks in a school had been committed by a female student. Some of us weren't sure these reports were accurate — after all, an increasing number of typically male crimes have been reported as crimes against women in recent years, only to discover that the perpetrator was a “trans woman.” » or, in other words. , a man.

Those of us who expressed surprise at the school story on X (Twitter) were inundated with examples of the Women Can Be Violent Too argument and I lost count of how many times when it was deemed important to remind ourselves of the subject of Boomtown. Rat song “I don't like Mondays”. (We didn't need to be reminded). The information published in the press turned out to be correct in this case: the attacker was indeed a young girl. Far from proving that women are as violent as men, this case stands out for its difference from the usual pattern.

Alistair Campbell was recently in trouble for claiming that unisex toilets were a great idea, and once again, women's responses that emphasized safety and cleanliness were roundly countered with the “Women can be antisocial too” argument. . I conducted my own Twitter poll on toilets: As festival season approached, I asked the important question: “Queuing for portable toilets at a festival, if you had the choice , would you rather use the toilet that was just vacated by a) a man or b) a woman”. I also asked for comments on why. The final result, out of a total of 2,300 votes, was: Male: 1.7 percent, Female: 98.3 percent. Even for a question about bathrooms where the risk of assault was taken out of the equation, most respondents had a clear preference. The results showed unequivocally that, in most people's experience, men are more unpleasant than women in their grooming habits, partly because of biological differences and partly because of socialization.

Once again, as night follows day, examples have emerged that women can be just as obnoxious as men, as if this is an equality issue that women really should be in. allowed to be as unpleasant as the men, otherwise it wasn't fair. .

The old feminist argument about gender-neutral language was based on the desire to reflect a changing world and to recognize the role of women in that world: the president became president, for example, so that women too were reflected in the language. language of power and success. as they began to make inroads into this world. The new “progressive” gender neutrality has the opposite effect: distancing women from the public sphere and masking inequalities. When we are told, for example, that child-on-child sexual abuse is increasing in schools, the gender-neutral language hides the fact that much of it is abuse between boys and girls. We don't hear the whole story because the media seems afraid to use sexually explicit language, for fear of getting it wrong and invoking the fury of trans rights activists. This disadvantages girls, whose needs and vulnerabilities are hidden.

Those who claim that women are not that different from men when it comes to violence and crime do so in an attempt to refute the idea that single-sex facilities are important for women. Single-sex neighborhoods in hospitals are currently the example in the line of fire, as if the feelings of the most vulnerable women should always come second to those of men who call themselves women. Again, the argument about safety is countered by the statement Women can be violent too, and points about privacy and dignity are completely ignored because “trans women are women.”

Flattening the differences between men and women in this way, as if it makes no difference to anyone whether or not the person next to you in the toilet or in a hospital ward is a man or a woman, is a way of To cover up the slip-up a few men enter the women's space in the hope that no one will notice (sport is of course the ultimate and most visible example of this technique). It's about getting everyone to question their assumptions at all times, about everything: what is a man, what is a woman, what is sex anyway, are men really more violent than women, are women and men really that different? Part of the technique is to make yourself feel a little ridiculous for never thinking about this before.

When I was an art student, we were exposed to critique twice in which that semester's work was critiqued and difficult questions were asked, challenging everything you thought you knew. It has become notorious that dreaded hour when your entire vision of the world would be turned upside down in the quest for creative originality. Everything you had previously thought or believed must be questioned, nothing can be assumed or taken for granted, everything must be reversed and re-examined. The aim in the context of art school criticism was to make you think for yourself rather than lazily accepting preconceived ideas, but there is a fine line between creative inspiration and mental illness, and balance has not always been achieved. I'm reminded of this every time I'm involved in a Twitter argument with trans rights activists; but without the creative inspiration.

… it seems queer theory is all about bachelor's degrees

Sex and gender queering, which supports trans ideology, aims to throw all the balls in the air, watch them fall randomly, and then smugly insist that they were there all along. At first, you just didn't look good. If you think of “this thing” here, then what about “that thing” over there? If you assume something is explicit, then what about the other thing that “proves” it isn't? If you think men are more violent than women, what about this violent woman here? With its constant what about this, what about that? arguments, it seems that queer theory is just a thing with bachelor's degrees.

The final absurdity of this forced flattening of differences between men and women is that it is carried out with the aim of making the inner feeling of “gender” a sacrosanct element of the human condition. It is an insistence that gender is attached to a sex and that the sexes are so distinct that it would be cruel to prevent a man from presenting as a woman for all intents and purposes if he so desires. Suddenly the sexes are so different that some people's lives can be put in danger if you get it wrong – even other people's use of pronouns has to adhere to the gender you imagine yourself to be, because the alternative is danger extreme for your self-realization.

Ten years ago, when these incoherent arguments came more from the neoconservative Mike Buchanan, Justice for men and boys that left-wing trans allies like Billy Bragg have become accustomed to refuting the opposition's arguments. We've been told that the patriarchal gender order is natural in the family, school, and workplace, as is the assertion that women are just as physically aggressive toward opposite-sex partners as men. While promoting the idea that traditional male and female roles should be celebrated, there was also a desire to deny women equality in divorce settlements, and when it came to child custody, differences between mothers and fathers could suddenly be ironed out. Feminism, we were told then, was not motivated by equality but by misandry, whereas feminists today are motivated by “transphobia”. Buchanan's “whiny feminist of the month” has been updated to the always-complaining “Karen.” The old male desire to keep women out of football because “it's a man's game” has been modernized into a much more progressive view that women should compete with men in sport, and if they are beaten, it is simply because they are not training hard. enough.

You can't have both. Either women and men are pretty much the same: nothing to see here, no surprises who does what in terms of violent crime, sports performance or pissing on the seat; or they are not. Either it's just “people” killing other “people”, or “people” winning races against other “people”, or “people” getting into trouble and leaving other “people” clean, Or Women and men are such a distinct proposition that if you are one but “feel” the other, the result is a personal torture that cannot be endured and around which society must organize itself. Something that seemingly makes no difference when a woman's safety or privacy is at stake, suddenly makes all the difference when what's at stake is a man's identity.

Men's rights activists were keen to downplay the differences between men and women when portraying men in a bad light, as they were unhappy with any funding for services for women. The idea that these services were unfair to men came from the belief that the goal of feminism was female supremacy. Similarly, trans rights activists don't like seeing men portrayed in a bad light, but this time it's because they want some men to be allowed into women's only establishments and they must minimize differences to achieve this. They too consider that women benefit from an unfair supplement, but this time, it is “cis privilege”.

These two groups may have very different reasons for attacking women with such venom, but feminists have seen it all before: When it comes to women, it's sometimes hard to tell the difference between the two.