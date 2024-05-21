AI and 3D printing are changing the size standards of the fashion industry

Open this photo in the gallery: As part of a pilot project at Metropolitan Toronto University, students are designing body shapes that challenge industry norms.Courtesy of Toronto Metropolitan University

For many years, the body shapes that designers and fashion companies use as part of their design practice, colloquially known as Judies and Jimmies, have been sculpted in a very narrow range of sizes and shapes. This probably comes as no shock to the millions of people who stand outside of the ubiquitous statures we've seen on runways and in clothing stores for decades, making us acutely aware of the absence of bodies that call these perimeters into question. Faculty and students at Metropolitan Toronto University, however, are on a mission to change these so-called standards using 3D scanning and robotic technology.

Caron Phinney, TMU's fashion assistant professor in the Creative School, is leading a pilot project involving five third- and fourth-year students from the university's fashion design and performance programs, which aims to increase understanding how diversity can be implemented. in fashion industry production from the earliest stages of the design process.

This came out of a conversation I had with Dr Ben Barry, who was then president of the School of Fashion, and Professor Dr Sandra Tullio-Pow, says Phinney. We talked about what the fashion industry needs moving forward and the future of fashion education. How do students perceive and think about the need to model projects for bodies outside the [current] standard?

Working with another TMU professor, PY Chau, and research assistant Delfina Russo, the group organized their thoughts around a key part of the design process on which the clothes are made and ultimately got the go-ahead to work with design and technology schools. Lab to innovate on their idea.

Participating students volunteered to have their bodies 3D scanned, with information from these files then entered into 3D development software called Rhino. After modifications were made to it, such as removing arms and legs, to resemble traditional body shapes, the figure was transformed into foam by a Kuka robotic arm. The scans were also imported to become avatars, and students were then tasked with making a garment using both physical and virtual renderings of their bodies as a model. The clothing results are not yet visible, but Phinney is already hopeful about the potential results of this project.

Although she notes that most of the companies the graduating students would soon work for could continue to operate with existing standards for sizes and shapes, she says the pilot has already inspired those who have seen it come to fruition .

Open this photo in the gallery: TMUs Fashion students from the Creative School work with 3D printed body shapes based on their own bodies.Courtesy of Toronto Metropolitan University

“I received an email from a student saying he was interning at a company this summer and thought it would be beneficial to do exactly what we were doing in class,” Phinney says. So how can we empower students to go out and show companies all of the work they've done in their four years here, and encourage them to take a chance on a young mind with new ideas for to say that we can really do something different?

The work being done at TMU reflects an adage often cited by advocates of inclusiveness: You have to see it to make it happen. Lifestyle app Pinterest took this to heart with the introduction of a body type search feature last March.

Over the years, according to Rachel Hardy, the company's director of consumer products marketing, user analytics highlighted that to see people mirroring themselves, many Pinterest users had to add modifiers to their terms. search, such as large size.

AI allows us to understand and identify various body types across 3.5 billion images, meaning people can now use more individualized visual cues to guide their navigation on the platform instead of terms which could mean different things to different people.

Launched with four unnamed visual categories for searches related to women's fashion and wedding, the newly implemented AI technology allows users to select a body type that resembles their own in order to populate applicable inspirational content. Hardy notes that while the initial feature is focused on women, the company is committed to including men, non-binary people, people with disabilities, and more options for age groups in the future.

Hardy says this increasingly personalized approach to using Pinterest is resonating more than ever with Gen Z users, even though the beneficial ramifications go much further.

When we make deliberate decisions about investing in the positive, more human side of AI, we can benefit as a business, she says. And brands can benefit from it too. We are seeing a higher engagement rate and increased purchasing behavior. I hope the industry recognizes this by investing in this approach and understanding that doing good and doing good for business doesn't have to be a trade-off.