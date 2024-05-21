Fashion
AI and 3D printing are changing the size standards of the fashion industry
For many years, the body shapes that designers and fashion companies use as part of their design practice, colloquially known as Judies and Jimmies, have been sculpted in a very narrow range of sizes and shapes. This probably comes as no shock to the millions of people who stand outside of the ubiquitous statures we've seen on runways and in clothing stores for decades, making us acutely aware of the absence of bodies that call these perimeters into question. Faculty and students at Metropolitan Toronto University, however, are on a mission to change these so-called standards using 3D scanning and robotic technology.
Caron Phinney, TMU's fashion assistant professor in the Creative School, is leading a pilot project involving five third- and fourth-year students from the university's fashion design and performance programs, which aims to increase understanding how diversity can be implemented. in fashion industry production from the earliest stages of the design process.
This came out of a conversation I had with Dr Ben Barry, who was then president of the School of Fashion, and Professor Dr Sandra Tullio-Pow, says Phinney. We talked about what the fashion industry needs moving forward and the future of fashion education. How do students perceive and think about the need to model projects for bodies outside the [current] standard?
Working with another TMU professor, PY Chau, and research assistant Delfina Russo, the group organized their thoughts around a key part of the design process on which the clothes are made and ultimately got the go-ahead to work with design and technology schools. Lab to innovate on their idea.
Participating students volunteered to have their bodies 3D scanned, with information from these files then entered into 3D development software called Rhino. After modifications were made to it, such as removing arms and legs, to resemble traditional body shapes, the figure was transformed into foam by a Kuka robotic arm. The scans were also imported to become avatars, and students were then tasked with making a garment using both physical and virtual renderings of their bodies as a model. The clothing results are not yet visible, but Phinney is already hopeful about the potential results of this project.
Although she notes that most of the companies the graduating students would soon work for could continue to operate with existing standards for sizes and shapes, she says the pilot has already inspired those who have seen it come to fruition .
“I received an email from a student saying he was interning at a company this summer and thought it would be beneficial to do exactly what we were doing in class,” Phinney says. So how can we empower students to go out and show companies all of the work they've done in their four years here, and encourage them to take a chance on a young mind with new ideas for to say that we can really do something different?
The work being done at TMU reflects an adage often cited by advocates of inclusiveness: You have to see it to make it happen. Lifestyle app Pinterest took this to heart with the introduction of a body type search feature last March.
Over the years, according to Rachel Hardy, the company's director of consumer products marketing, user analytics highlighted that to see people mirroring themselves, many Pinterest users had to add modifiers to their terms. search, such as large size.
AI allows us to understand and identify various body types across 3.5 billion images, meaning people can now use more individualized visual cues to guide their navigation on the platform instead of terms which could mean different things to different people.
Launched with four unnamed visual categories for searches related to women's fashion and wedding, the newly implemented AI technology allows users to select a body type that resembles their own in order to populate applicable inspirational content. Hardy notes that while the initial feature is focused on women, the company is committed to including men, non-binary people, people with disabilities, and more options for age groups in the future.
Hardy says this increasingly personalized approach to using Pinterest is resonating more than ever with Gen Z users, even though the beneficial ramifications go much further.
When we make deliberate decisions about investing in the positive, more human side of AI, we can benefit as a business, she says. And brands can benefit from it too. We are seeing a higher engagement rate and increased purchasing behavior. I hope the industry recognizes this by investing in this approach and understanding that doing good and doing good for business doesn't have to be a trade-off.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/article-ai-and-3-d-printing-are-changing-the-fashion-industrys-sizing/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- AI and 3D printing are changing the size standards of the fashion industry
- Microsoft announces “Phi-3-vision”, a small AI model that can read images
- New version of EPD registration number | tidings
- Ofcom pissed off | Robert Hutton
- US drug agency a notable resister to Biden's efforts to ease marijuana restrictions
- Matthew Perry's death investigated after ketamine was found in actor's blood
- 5 ways to plan your life sciences event for the technology-driven era
- Record Memorial Day travel expected at Denver International Airport
- Pak court rejects petition to disqualify Imran Khan over allegations of contesting in 2018 elections
- The Chinese version of the upgrade is not going well
- RR vs RCB Eliminator 2024: A Preview of Key Stats at the Narendra Modi Stadium – IPL News