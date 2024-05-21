Bella Hadid's Cannes Looks Over the Years: Every Dress [PHOTOS]





Bella Hadid, a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since 2016, has had many memorable moments on the festival's red carpet. Once described by Law Roach as the “Queen of Cannes,” the model wore Versace, Schiaparelli, Jean Paul Gaultier, Saint Laurent and more at the event. Here, check out all of her Cannes Film Festival red carpet moments over the years. Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2024 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 collection on “The Apprentice” red carpet during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2024 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 collection on “The Apprentice” red carpet during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2022 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Versace's Spring 1987 collection at the screening of “Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2022 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Versace's Spring 1987 collection at the screening of “Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2022 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Gianni Versace's Spring 1987 collection at the 75th anniversary screening of “The Innocent (L'Innocent)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2022 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Gianni Versace's Spring 1987 collection at the 75th anniversary screening of “The Innocent (L'Innocent)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2021 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Schiaparelli throughout 2021 at the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2021 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Schiaparelli throughout 2021 at the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2021 Image credit: Getty Images for Kering Bella Hadid wearing the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2002 collection at the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2021 Image credit: Getty Images for Kering Bella Hadid wearing the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2002 collection at the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2019 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Roberto Cavalli at the screening of “Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie)” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2019, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2019 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Roberto Cavalli at the screening of “Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie)” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2019, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2019 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Christian Dior Spring 2018 outfit at the screening of “Rocketman” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2019 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Christian Dior Spring 2018 outfit at the screening of “Rocketman” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2018 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Elie Saab at the screening of “BlacKkKlansman” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2018 Image credit: Getty Images for Kering Bella Hadid wearing Elie Saab at the screening of “BlacKkKlansman” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2018 Image credit: Getty Images for Kering Bella Hadid wearing Dior at the screening of “Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2018 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Dior at the screening of “Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2017 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Christian Dior's Spring 2017 collection at the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2017 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Christian Dior's Spring 2017 collection at the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2017 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Alexandre Vauthier at the 'Les Fantômes d'Ismael (Les Fantômes d'Ismael)' screening and opening gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2017 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Alexandre Vauthier at the 'Les Fantômes d'Ismael (Les Fantômes d'Ismael)' screening and opening gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2016 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Alexandre Vauthier at the premiere of 'The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue)' during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2016 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Alexandre Vauthier at the premiere of 'The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue)' during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2016 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Roberto Cavalli at the 'Cafe Society' premiere and opening gala of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 11, 2016, in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2016 Image credit: Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing Roberto Cavalli at the 'Cafe Society' premiere and opening gala of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 11, 2016, in Cannes, France.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/gallery/bella-hadid-cannes-looks-photos-1236391295/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos