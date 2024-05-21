Bella Hadid's Cannes Looks Over the Years: Every Dress [PHOTOS]

Bella Hadid, a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since 2016, has had many memorable moments on the festival's red carpet. Once described by Law Roach as the “Queen of Cannes,” the model wore Versace, Schiaparelli, Jean Paul Gaultier, Saint Laurent and more at the event.
Here, check out all of her Cannes Film Festival red carpet moments over the years.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2024
Bella Hadid wearing Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 collection on “The Apprentice” red carpet during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024, in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2024
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2022
Bella Hadid wearing Versace's Spring 1987 collection at the screening of “Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022, in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2022
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2022
Bella Hadid wearing Gianni Versace's Spring 1987 collection at the 75th anniversary screening of “The Innocent (L'Innocent)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022, in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2022
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2021
Bella Hadid wearing Schiaparelli throughout 2021 at the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021, in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2021
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2021
Bella Hadid wearing the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2002 collection at the “Annette” screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021 in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2021
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2019
Bella Hadid wearing Roberto Cavalli at the screening of “Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie)” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2019, in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2019
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2019
Bella Hadid wearing Christian Dior Spring 2018 outfit at the screening of “Rocketman” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019, in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2019
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2018
Bella Hadid wearing Elie Saab at the screening of “BlacKkKlansman” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2018
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2018
Bella Hadid wearing Dior at the screening of “Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2018
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2017
Bella Hadid wearing Christian Dior's Spring 2017 collection at the 'Okja' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2017
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2017
Bella Hadid wearing Alexandre Vauthier at the 'Les Fantômes d'Ismael (Les Fantômes d'Ismael)' screening and opening gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017, in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2017
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2016
Bella Hadid wearing Alexandre Vauthier at the premiere of 'The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue)' during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2016
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2016
Bella Hadid wearing Roberto Cavalli at the 'Cafe Society' premiere and opening gala of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 11, 2016, in Cannes, France.
Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2016
