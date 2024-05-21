Fashion
The best summer body workout is one that helps maintain a healthy physique all year round.
Following a plan like this is often considered healthy, but many problems lurk beneath the surface. Eating so few calories can have a huge impact, says Impey, particularly on how we respond to training, how our hormones are regulated, and how our gut microbiome functions. From a training perspective, being in a significant caloric deficit for an extended period of time can have a big impact on our testosterone concentrations, reducing them significantly. This means our bodies take longer to recover and potentially don't adapt as well to training.
Add to that a decreased libido and increased cortisol levels and abs suddenly don't look as attractive. Higher cortisol levels can also cause inflammation which negatively impacts our gut microbiome, and when our gut is unhappy it sends signals to all areas of the body which impact our mood and metabolism, adds Impey.
To support a workout program of about three sessions per week, Impey suggests that an average man in his 30s consumes 1.6 to 2.0 g of protein for every kilogram of body weight. For example, an 80 kg male would have between 130 and 160 g of protein per day.
It's a good idea to have a mix of different types of protein to be sure you're getting all the different amino acids available, he says.
When it comes to carbs, Impey says it's a good idea to increase or decrease your intake relative to the amount of exercise you do each day. If you're doing weight training, you'd probably want to have about four grams of carbs for every kilogram of body weight that day, whereas if you're doing cardio, you'd probably want to have about five or six grams of carbs for every kilogram of body weight that day, he said. The idea is to fuel you for the work required.
When it comes to supplements, Impey recommends vitamin D to boost our immune system and bone health, as well as caffeine to boost pre-workout motivation when feeling tired.
Some latest research indicates that keeping our gut microbiomes healthy and happy can really help improve not only our mood, but also how we adapt to training and our overall body health, Impey adds. Daily fiber from fruits and vegetables as well as fermented foods like kimchi, live yogurt, kombucha and miso can help.
Finally, when it comes to nutrition, Impey says taking a more balanced approach has greater long-term benefits. I like to use the 80:20 rule, where eight times out of ten I try to make good choices. The rest of the time, I eat what makes me feel good, he says.
The best workout to have a body all year round
Instead of tearing yourself up for a short period of time, why not think of fitness as strengthening your body? That is, a fairly fit and active, but not revolutionary, physique that you can improve with a small period of more intense effort, if and when you need it.
Here are two suggestions from our physiotherapists. Each is strenuous, but each can be tailored to your fitness level, goals, and how much effort you want to put in on a particular day. What's better than that?
For Antoni, a good, but not too exhausting, weekly workout in the gym looks like this:
- 10-15 minutes of cardio of your choice on the treadmill, jump rope, elliptical trainer or bike.
- Squats with dumbbells
- Barbell Bent Over Rows.
- Deadlift
- Pull-ups
- Dips
- Press the chest
- Bicep curls
Beginners aim for 2 x 15 to 20 repetitions per exercise
Intermediate goal for 3×10-12 repetitions on each exercise
Advanced goal of 4 x 8 to 12 repetitions for each exercise
For Algieri, a good home workout is:
- 15 squats
- Alternating lunges x 20
- Pumps/Boxed pumps x 10-15
- Chin ups / pull ups / x 10 or simply hanging from a bar for as long as possible.
- Seated V Crunches x 15
- Chest to floor burpees x 10
- 3 to 5 rounds depending on your level
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
