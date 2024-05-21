Kelly Osbourne Shares 'Fashion Police' Regrets, Slams Former Co-Host Giuliana Rancic





Kelly Osbourne doesn't hold back when it comes to remembering her time Fashion Police. The English TV personality and presenter, 39, took a trip down memory lane during the Tuesday, May 21, episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which she hosts with her parents, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, and her brother, Jack Osbourne. The family discussed Kelly's former role in Fashion Police, E!the former fashion commentary show run by the late Joan Rivers. Kelly joined Joan as host alongside fashion editor George Kotsiopoulos and AND! News co-anchor Giuliana Rancic during the show's premiere in 2010. Other future hosts included NeNe Leakes and Kathy Griffin. During the podcast episode, Kelly described working with Joan as “the best job I've ever had” and “the closest thing I've had to working with my mother”, but didn't had no good memories of Rancic. “We don’t need to give him anything,” Kelly responded when Sharon mentioned Rancic, 49. The PEOPLE Puzzler crosswords are here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now! Jack then recapped the argument between his sister and Rancic, which began when, in an episode of Fashion PoliceTHE E! News The host commented that Zendaya looked like she smelled like weed and patchouli because of the dreadlocks she wore to the 2015 Oscars. Challengers The star was 18 at the time. The Fashion Police host.

Rancic faced backlash for the remarks and apologized, but confusion surrounding the controversy led to Kelly's departure. Fashion Police. “One of the co-hosts on the show made a really racist comment about her hair, and nothing happened to the woman who made that comment,” Jack said, referring to Rancic. “And then Kelly kind of took a stand and said, 'This is fucked up. I don't want to work with someone like that. And then somehow Kelly made that comment, but Kelly didn't. I don't say the comment. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “It turned into all of this, and it made me think long and hard about where I was, and it made me realize that I didn't want to be there without Joan,” Kelly mused . “That's one of my biggest regrets in all of this, to be honest with you, is the way Melissa [Rivers] was hurt by all of this because she had just lost her mother and then the show. » Melissa Rivers, Joan's daughter, joined Fashion Police in 2015 following the death of his mother in 2014. The show was canceled in 2017.

