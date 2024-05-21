Anne Hathaway just wore a GAP corset dress on the red carpet





It's safe to say Anne Hathaway has been slaying every look she's worn in 2024. We're talking the blue cutout dress she donned for the SAG Awards, the silver sequin jumpsuit worthy of ABBA , as well as the four outfits she wore. one day during a marathon press tour for his latest film The idea of ​​you. We cannot either Forget her Vanity Fair cover, on which she wore just an XL bow bodysuit. All this to say, she can do no wrong fashion nurse. So who are we to question the fact that she was simply wearing a Gap dress, as in the affordable basics brand most famous for its slogan sweatshirts that everyone wore in the '90s and '00s and her simple white button-down shirts on the red carpet at a Bulgari jewelry event? But then we saw the dress… Sure, it might be simple, but it's perfect for the red carpet. Especially when paired with jewelry that costs more than a house. Franco Origlia//Getty Images Anne's deconstructed shirt dress featured short sleeves, an oversized collar and pleats at the torso. She wore the style falling off one shoulder, with just two buttons fastened in the middle to reveal the semi-sheer white corset and white pleated shorts (both also from Gap) she wore underneath. A flared skirt fell to the floor, where she added white pumps to her feet. Villa Elisabetta//Getty Images According to a press release shared by Gap, Anne's look was inspired by the brand's cotton poplin button-ups as well as Audrey Hepburn as Princess Anne in the iconic romantic comedy. Roman holidays. Anne was photographed at the event with Bulgari's Serpenti Forever top-handle bag, and she also accessorized with sparkling earrings, a chunky diamond and sapphire choker, stacks of bracelets, and a blue sapphire cocktail ring also from the designer. Pietro S. D'Aprano//Getty Images To give some context, Gap is currently enjoying a star-studded revival thanks to the appointment of celebrity-favorite designer Zac Posen as head of the consumer brand in February 2024. Anne's red carpet outing follows Da'Vine Joy Randolph's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in a custom Gap denim dress. And while Anne's dress is also a custom Zac creation, a similar style should be available soon so we can all get in on Gap's glamorous makeover, too. Well, if it's good enough for Hollywood royalty… Follow Alexandria on Instagram. Related Stories Alexandria Dale is a digital fashion editor at Cosmopolitan & . Covering everything from interesting things to know to the latest fashion news, there's nothing she loves more than finding a dupe of a must-have designer item. In addition to discovering new brands, she is passionate about setting trends that are definitely worth investing in. Having worked in fashion journalism for six years, she has experience across digital and print publications including Glamor and Ok!

