Untangling the $tories of the Gen Z rapper turned fashion icon

At the throbbing heart of New Jersey's music scene, a rising star lights up the stage with his lyrical prowess and magnetic presence. Meet Jorge Pita, known by his stage name $tories, an inspiration to Gen Z and beyond, and now, the cover of FASHION ICONS magazine's first male model.
$tories' journey to musical stardom is as vibrant and diverse as the beats he delivers. Born and raised on the eclectic streets of Hoboken, New Jersey, his early years were steeped in the rhythm of life. But it was not until his return from Miami, during his high school years, that his musical ambitions began to take shape.
The genesis of his stage name, $tories, came from a casual conversation with his cousin, G-Money. During nickname brainstorming sessions, the idea of replacing the letter “S” with the “$” symbol in “Stories” was suggested. This unique touch not only added a distinctive touch to his name, but also symbolized his innovative approach to storytelling within his music. From that moment on, the stage was set and $tories embarked on a transformative journey into hip-hop.
With unwavering determination and raw talent, $tories found himself in the studio, where his latent potential was recognized by his cousin and his collaborators. Fueled by a passion for music instilled by his father, who shared with him the eclectic tapestry of musical genres, $tories began to make his way in the industry.
His influences span the spectrum, reflecting his eclectic taste and dynamic personality. From the lyrical mastery of J. Cole and Drake to the raw energy of Meek Mill, $tories draws inspiration from a wide range of artists, infusing his own unique style into each verse.
But the narrative of $tories extends beyond the confines of the music studio. With hits like “2 AM in Jersey” and “Yala,” he’s racked up millions of streams, captivating audiences with his raw authenticity and magnetic charisma. Since the last update, its streaming data shows an impressive 2 million streams and growing, with hits like “2 AM in Jersey” reaching 200,000 streams and “Yala” at 150,000 streams.
Yet amid the turmoil of the industry, $tories remains grounded, propelled not by fame or fortune but by a deep love for his craft.
And now, at the intersection of music and fashion, $tories' narrative takes an exciting turn when FASHION ICONS editor-in-chief Jenny Q Ta sought him out as her first male cover feature. Through her visionary leadership and keen eye for talent, Jenny Q Ta has elevated FASHION ICONS to unprecedented heights, showcasing the industry's brightest stars and trendsetters.
Jenny Q Ta reflects on this milestone, saying: “Introducing $tories as our first men's feature is a momentous occasion for FASHION ICONS magazine. Her unique blend of music and style embodies the spirit of our publication, and I'm excited to see her story inspire others in the fashion world.
$tories reflects on this achievement, saying: “Being the first man on the cover of FASHION ICONS magazine is not only a milestone for me, but a testament to the power of authenticity and passion in the industry. I'm grateful to Jenny Q Ta and the team for recognizing and amplifying my voice in the fashion world, and I'm excited to continue breaking boundaries and inspiring others with my journey.
As he prepares to release his latest project, “Built Different,” this summer, $tories sets his sights on new horizons, transcending the boundaries of music to pursue his dreams of film and comedy. Inspired by icons like Adam Sandler, whose unbridled creativity and camaraderie with friends epitomize success on your own terms, $tories aspires to create stories that resonate with audiences around the world.
For $tories, success is measured not by accolades or streaming numbers but by the journey itself. His message to aspiring artists resonates with sincerity and wisdom, urging them to embrace work, learn from failures, and never lose sight of their passion.
In an industry often defined by fleeting trends and superficiality, $tories stands as a beacon of authenticity and resilience. His music transcends genres, his story transcends borders and his impact transcends generations. As the world adjusts to the pace of its journey, one thing is certain: the story of $tories is only just beginning.
Written in partnership with Jenny
