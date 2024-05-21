Fashion
The 37 Best Fashion Deals at Targets Memorial Day SaleUp to 72% Off
Believe it or not, next Monday is Memorial Day, so this week you can expect your favorite retailers to host big discount events to mark the unofficial start of the new season. As a shopping editor always on the lookout for the best deals, I scoured the Targets Hello Summer sales to find the fashion deals that are worth your money.
The target has nearly 92,000 markdowns on clothing, shoes and accessories from popular brands like A new day, ReebokAnd Levi's. Think: flowing dresses for casual and formal occasions, comfortable sandals for weekend outings, spacious tote bags for beach outings and other summer-ready pieces at up to 72% off.
Keep scrolling to check out the 37 best fashion deals in the Targets Memorial Day sale.
Best Target Clothing Deals
- August Sky Tiered Ruched Eyelet Midi Dress$30 (instead of $40)
- Cupshe Twist Front Keyhole Maxi Dress$46 (instead of $48)
- A New Day sleeveless straight mini dress$12 (instead of $20)
- A New Day Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt$22 (instead of $25)
- Wild Fable mid-length tube sweater dress$27 (instead of $35)
- A New Day high-rise eyelet shorts$22 (instead of $25)
- Cupshe Sleeveless V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress$35 (instead of $38)
- August Sky Flutter Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress$30 (instead of $35)
- Allegra K Floral Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Skirt$42 (instead of $56)
- August Sky Sleeveless Tie Midi Dress$30 (instead of $35)
- August Sky wrap dress$32 (instead of $45)
Just in time for summer plans, Target has discounted dresses, shorts, lightweight tops, and flowy skirts to add to your wardrobe. The best offer of all is this A New Day straight mini dress for just $12. Its breathable linen-like fabric is ideal for the season and it comes in striped and solid color options, so you may want to stock up.
Another must-have dress to buy during the sales is this one now – $30 midi eyelet of the August sky. It has floaty sleeves, a smocked bodice, and a lined, tiered skirt that one shopper says is so flattering and hugs you in all the right places. Other parts worth buying are as follows buttoned long sleeve to layer and enhance simple tank tops and this short sleeveless dress perfect for putting on a swimsuit on vacation.
Short straight sleeveless dress A New Day
August Sky wrap dress
Best Target Shoe Deals
- Reebok Flexagon Energy 4, training shoes$30 (instead of $65)
- Olivia Miller Victoria Sandal$28 (instead of $50)
- Crocs Baya Platform Sandals$32 (instead of $45)
- Olivia Miller indigo sandal$25 (instead of $45)
- Levi's Drive Lo sneakers in synthetic leather$30 (instead of $60)
- Olivia Miller – Tempting Platform Sandals$30 (instead of $54)
- Muk Luks Grand Cayman Sandals$29 (instead of $45)
- Nisolo Huarache SandalStarting at $99 (was $138)
- Reebok Zig Dynamica 4, sneakers$60 (instead of $85)
- Journee Collection Arrina Tru Comfort Foam Slip-on Sandals$40 (instead of $60)
- Reebok OnLux Slip-on Walking Shoes$33 (instead of $70)
- Nisolo Go-To 2.0 Platform SandalsStarting at $99 (was $138)
- Journee Collection Lavine Multi Strap Flat Sandals$40 (instead of $65)
- Levi's Emma platform sneakers$30 (instead of $60)
Whether you're looking for comfortable sandals or sneakers, Target has tons of deals on stylish options from Reebok, Levis, Nisolo and other top brands. This pair of slip-on sandals is 45% off and its neutral color scheme includes a black footbed with a gold and black strap that can go with virtually anything. If you want to add a pop of color to your shoe collection, consider these now – $25 slides which come in light blue.
For sneakers that can keep your feet comfortable all day long, take a look at these Reebok tennis shoes on sale for just $30. One shopper said they were so comfortable they felt like they were walking on air, while another said they could be on [their] feet for a long time without pain. If you prefer sneakers that can pair just as easily with dresses as they do for athleisure, Levis has two styles on sale that fit the bill perfectly, including these platforms and these faux leather shoes.
Reebok Flexagon Energy 4, training shoes
Olivia Miller indigo sandal
Best Target Handbag Deals
- Vera Bradley Straw Beach Tote$50 (instead of $110)
- Olivia Miller bow shoulder bag$36 (instead of $60)
- Kipling Loreen Medium Metallic Shoulder Bag$30 (instead of $109)
- Kipling Elana shoulder bag$30 (instead of $104)
- Mina Victory beach bag with matching pouch$21 (instead of $39)
- Baggallini Daily Shoulder Bag$57 (instead of $75)
- Kipling Coreen shoulder bag$33 (instead of $109)
- Vera Bradley Deluxe RFID Cotton Zippered ID CaseStarting at $14 (instead of $28)
- Baggallini Arlington Mini shoulder bag$39 (instead of $55)
- Vera Bradley Large Tote$49 (instead of $70)
- Karla Hanson RFID Leather Card Holder Wallet$29 (instead of $50)
- Vera Bradley Multi-Pocket Mesh Tote Bag$49 (instead of $70)
Travel-friendly crossbody bags, roomy beach totes, and RFID-blocking wallets are all on sale at Target right now. For pool days and tropical vacations, consider this Vera Bradley straw tote bag which buyers call the perfect size and so pretty yet practical. It features a zippered closure to keep your items secure, as well as two slip pockets on the exterior to hold your phone, keys and other thin items. Many Kipling bags are currently heavily discounted, including this one silver metallic shoulder bag for 72 percent off and that black and brown design for 71 percent off. Both styles cost just $30, offer plenty of space for your essentials, and feature adjustable straps to wear over your shoulder or cross-body.
Keep scrolling to shop more editor-approved fashion deals at Targets Memorial Day sale.
Kipling Elana shoulder bag
Vera Bradley Deluxe RFID Cotton Zippered ID Case
Journee Collection Lavine Multi Strap Flat Sandals
A New Day Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
