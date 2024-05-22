Julia Fox transforms kitchen equipment into a sheer, icy mini dress





There's sheer dress and then there's the kind of sheer dress that Julia Fox showed off in New York last night. Yes, both are risky and equally naked. But only one appears to have been made from materials you might find on the back of kitchen cabinets. Yesterday, Fox donned one of her most stunning looks during an appearance on Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen. Fox hit the Big Apple in a sheer mini dress from the Fall 2024 collection from the Parisian brand Lchens which was constructed entirely of transparent cellophane. The rigid shape of the dress, apart from the fact that it wrinkles loudly in the WWHL microphones, also presented a rather serious silhouette. For a fabric you would wrap around a sandwich, her dress looked pretty good on her. At the top, a high neckline extended into long, padded, structured sleeves. Most of the dress twisted around Fox's figure, forming a faux boned corset near the bodice and ending in a knee-length skirt. The actress and author styled her runway piece with exposed black underwear, party-worthy chunky heel boots, an icy blonde bob and alien makeup. While Fox might spot a trend or two every now and then, there's no denying that she marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to what she puts on her body. Just look at the way she wore a literal sword as a bra last week. But, interestingly, this isn't the first time Fox has transformed saran into a high fashion statement. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images During Appearance at New York Fashion Week in 2022Fox wore a waxed dress Joanna Ferry. The curve ball? She trotted around carrying a mini bag and high heels she had designed out of polythene just an hour before coming to the event. The fact that his new show, OMG Fachounis centered around the use of unconventional materials and techniques and is starting to come into its own. But despite all the wacky and wild things Fox has worn before, her choice of fabric could potentially gain momentum among the fashion crowd. In Cannes, supermodel Mariacarla Boscono wore a see-through plastic dress that she styled with a knit sweater earlier this week. Her concoction, while less structured than Fox's dress, bore a striking resemblance to a Prada diaphonus dress that has recently been all over the red carpet. Between Fox and Boscono, is it only a matter of time before cellophane lands on the catwalks of Milan and Paris? Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress/Splash by Shutterstock

