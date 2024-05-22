Fashion
Sean Combs accused of sexual assault in new trial
A former model filed a lawsuit Tuesday, accusing hip-hop mogul Sean Combs of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in his New York recording studio in 2003.
In the complaint, Crystal McKinney claims that when she was 22, an anonymous fashion designer invited her to attend a Men's Fashion Week event at a Manhattan restaurant, where she met Mr. Combs, who was an impresario and emcee of a well-known record label. from the MTV reality show Making the Band.
Later that night, according to the lawsuit, Mr. Combs invited her to his recording studio, where Ms. McKinney says she was given alcohol and marijuana that she came to believe was they were mixed. She said Mr. Combs led her to the bathroom, pushed her head down to his crotch and, after she refused, forced her to perform oral sex on him. Shortly afterward, according to the lawsuit, she lost consciousness, then woke up in a taxi and realized she had been sexually assaulted.
Representatives for Mr. Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.
Mr. Combs, 54, has faced increasingly serious legal problems since his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him last year in which she accused him of sexually and physically assaulting her for years. The lawsuit was settled within a day, but three more lawsuits followed from women who accused him of rape. In March, two of Mr. Combs' homes were searched as part of an investigation that authorities said was at least in part a human trafficking investigation.
The producer and businessman, known as Puff Daddy and Diddy, called the allegations against him false and sickening, and he described the plaintiffs as looking for a quick payday.
Mr. Combs' conduct has come under scrutiny in recent days after CNN published footage from 2016 in which he is seen punching, kicking and dragging Ms. Ventura, corroborating part of his lawsuit filed last year. On Sunday, he apologized, saying in a video posted to Instagram: My behavior in this video is inexcusable.
Ms. McKinney, who filed her suit in federal district court in Manhattan, said that knowledge of the other lawsuits against Mr. Combs led her to file her own. Since the allegations are more than twenty years old, which is not statute-barred, the lawsuit brings the claim to New York City jurisdiction. Law on victims of gender-related violencewhich, for a limited period, allows accusers to file civil complaints involving claims after the statute of limitations has expired.
A lawyer representing Mr. Combs, Jonathan Davis, argued in another assault lawsuit that the gender-based violence law should not be used to allow such suits to move forward because another law of the state specifically extending the statute of limitations in cases of sexual assault had expired.
