Millennial Woman Turns to the Internet for Fashion AdviceInstant Success

Before her fortieth birthday, this woman decided it was time to update her wardrobe and try new looks. But not knowing where to start, she turned to social media for fashion advice, and it didn't disappoint.
As a work-from-home mother and business owner, Charlotte Briscoe, 39, often threw on the first thing she found in her wardrobe and paid little attention to her style. She saw no problem with it, until a recent change in mindset made her want to try harder. She says News week that she wanted to “feel good” about herself again.
It's easy to fall into bad habits and become complacent, but Briscoe, from the UK, wanted to start fresh. In May, she took to TikTok (@charlottesworld1) to explain that she wanted to find a new style and needed advice.
Within weeks, Briscoe was inundated with advice and ideas from social media users, leaving her “overwhelmed by their kindness”.
She said: “I knew my style was old-fashioned and somewhat scruffy, and I realized I'll be 40 this year, so I wanted to start wearing more stylish clothes that suit me. I use TikTok for a while, so on a whim I decided to ask the public what they thought.
“The advice I received online ranged from wearing what I find comfortable, to links to other designers and names of stores that could help me. Many people gave me outfit ideas and m “recommended creating a capsule wardrobe.”
Despite how Briscoe felt, an investigation revealed that 55 percent of millennials consider themselves fashionable. According to YouGov figures, 20% of millennials feel very fashionable, while 36% say they are not very stylish.
The results also show that older generations are more likely to have a negative opinion of their style, with 55% of Gen Xers and 67% of Baby Boomers saying they are not fashionable.
The quick response Briscoe received online allowed him to start making changes almost immediately. Even the smallest changes, like adding a belt, tucking in your t-shirt, or opting for a different style of pants, transformed her look.
She also bought some new wardrobe essentials and was able to “instantly see the benefits” of her new look. She didn't have to drastically change her fashion sense, she just updated it to make her outfits more thoughtful. Today, Briscoe describes her style as casual, simple and easy to wear.
She continued: “It's amazing how well-fitting and correctly paired clothes can help you feel so much better about yourself. It's been a wonderful experience for me and I encourage others to do the same.
“The best advice I received was to choose things that suit me rather than what's in fashion at the moment.”
Briscoe has not only been inundated with fashion advice for herself, but she is also connecting with other women in the same position. She's more than happy that her TikTok videos can also help them find a way to make their outfits more polished and tailored to their body types.
“I will continue to ask for advice and share advice with others if they are in the same situation and don't know where to start,” Briscoe said. News week.
Since posting her first video asking for fashion advice, she has continued to share clips of her style evolution and show off the stunning results. A clip, which showed an “outdated and boring outfit” before revealing her stylish new look, went viral with over 338,700 views and 24,000 likes.
Social media users were impressed by her transformation, leading to over 370 comments on the video in just a few days. One TikTok user replied: “It's actually pretty crazy what a difference it makes. You really look so much younger in the second outfit?!”
Another person wrote: “You honestly look years younger in the second outfit and have so much more confidence! These pants are gorgeous!”
While another comment said: “The confidence in the second team is second to none.”
