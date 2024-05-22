Fashion
Zara Tindall plays Eliza Doolittle in an elegant 1500 dress with pink buttons and fascinator as she shields herself under an umbrella to support her cousin William at the Buckingham Palace garden party
Zara Tindall channeled her inner Eliza Doolittle in a stunning white dress at the Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday.
The royal, 43, joined her cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as the Prince of Wales, who was making his first appearance at a garden party this summer.
It was Zara who wore the statement outfit of the afternoon, stunning in a white Isobel 1 500 Laura Green London dress, with added pink buttons.
To match her ensemble, she added a stylish Rosa Boater hat and pink suede heels.
Zara was stylish but practical in bad weather, adding heel wedges to the bottom of her shoes to stop her from sinking into the ground, while a black umbrella protected her from the rain – and seemed like it was always meant to be part of watching it.
Zara Tindall channeled My Fair Lady in a stunning white dress at Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday
The stunning look had pink button detailing, a Rosa Boater hat and pink suede heels.
Prince William didn't let the weather spoil his fun during his day at Buckingham Palace
Zara seemed to take inspiration from Eliza Doolittle. Pictured is Audrey Hepburn as the character from the 1964 film.
Zara wore the statement look of the afternoon, stunning in the Laura Green London Isobel dress in white, with added pink buttons.
She was also accompanied by her husband Mike Tindall, who looked handsome in a suit and top hat.
The display seemed to convey the quintessence of Britain as the royal family sheltered from the rain – but crowds still flocked to the 'summer' garden party.
William's presence, alongside the king's nieces and nephews, will inevitably be seen as a sign of family unity at a difficult time.
The cousins showed more unity as they matched their stylish ensembles, with Eugenie and Beatrice also opting for a pink and white color scheme to match Zara.
Charles, 75, has a busy schedule with public engagements every day except one this week, despite the fact that his wife, Queen Camilla, often urges him to slow down a little.
The couple enjoyed a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, where they toured the garden – while Camilla even revealed she had seen the first episode of Bridgerton.
As the king continues to undergo treatment, each commitment is carefully calibrated to balance his desire to work and his health.
Guests began flocking from 3 p.m. to enjoy the tea tents and the palace grounds, despite the gray skies and rain.
Zara Tindall (centre) with Mike Tindall (left) at the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Despite the bad weather, the party still took place with guests protected under umbrellas.
Zara managed to be stylish yet practical in bad weather, adding heel wedges to the bottom of its shoes to stop it from sinking into the ground.
Zara channeled My Fair Lady with this look that captivated the crowds
Prince William was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as well as younger members of the royal family.
Sister act! Princess Beatrice and Eugenie reunited for the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.
Cousins, come out! Peter Phillips was also there to support William
Around 8,000 people are invited to each party, nominated by sponsors including Lord Lieutenants, government departments, charities, the military and faith groups.
The royal party arrives, as usual, at 4 p.m. on the terrace at the rear of the palace via the Carnarvon Room.
They stood for the national anthem before being escorted to the pitch before circulating in separate 'lanes' under the direction of gentlemen ushers in order to meet as many members of the public as possible.
During the garden party, William will meet guests from a number of his and his wife's patronages, military affiliations and passion projects, including his Homewards initiative to tackle homelessness, RAF Valley (the Welsh base where the prince worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot). ), Swim England and the tenants of the Duchy of Cornwall sites.
The inclusion of people with connections to the Princess of Wales suggests that when planning for the garden party began last year, Kate was expected to attend.
