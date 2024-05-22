Sean Combs sued for sexual assault by sixth accuser in six months

Troubled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a 22-year-old aspiring model after meeting her in a New York restaurant and luring her to his music studio with the promise of helping her career, a report lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court. in the demands of Manhattan.

The new lawsuit — the sixth sexual assault complaint filed against Combs in six months — alleges that Combs met plaintiff Crystal McKinney in 2003 after an unidentified fashion designer invited her to dinner at Cipriani Downtown during Week men's fashion. According to the lawsuit, the male designer carefully designed McKinney's look to please Combs, then ordered him to sit directly across from Combs at the table.

“Once seated, Combs made a very public display of addressing plaintiff in a sexually suggestive manner that continued throughout the dinner,” the filing states. “Throughout their interactions, Combs was flirtatious, bordering on leering, as he leaned toward her across the table. Combs also induced the plaintiff to drink alcohol throughout the dinner while he repeatedly refilled her wine glass.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs invited McKinney back to his Manhattan recording studio and that she thought it was safe for him to join her there because it was a professional setting and not a personal residence . She claims Combs passed her a joint that she said contained a narcotic, then led her to the bathroom as she felt increasingly drunk, as if “she was floating.”

“In the bathroom, Combs forced himself on plaintiff and began kissing her without her consent,” the lawsuit claims. “Combs then pushed her head down to his crotch before ordering her to “suck it.” The plaintiff refused, but Combs pushed her head against his phallus and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

In the filing, McKinney claims the assault made her “physically ill” and she passed out shortly afterward. She woke up “to the shock of finding herself in a taxi heading to the designer's apartment,” the documents add.

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to rolling stonerequest for comment. The new lawsuit comes after Combs' former partner, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, sued him for sex trafficking and rape in November. Two other women, Liza Gardner and Joi Dickerson-Neal, sued Combs a week after Ventura's filing, alleging the music mogul raped them in 1990 and 1991, respectively. A fourth woman sued Combs in early December, alleging he lured her to his studio when she was 17 and gang-raped her with two other men. Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued Combs in February, alleging that Combs sexually harassed and assaulted him while working on Combs' latest album.

Combs, 54, broadly denied the allegations made by the four women, including Ventura, in December. He then dismissed Jones' complaint as a “work of fiction.”

Last week, CNN obtained and released a harrowing video showing Combs beating Ventura in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. In the surveillance video, Combs was seen pulling Ventura backwards to the ground, kicking her, stomping on her and trying to drag her back into a room.

Combs responded to the video on Sunday, apologizing for the hotel incident in a video posted to his social media. “It’s so hard to reflect on the darkest moments of your life, but sometimes you have to do it,” Combs said in the apology video. “I was screwed, I mean, I hit rock bottom and I can't make any excuses. My behavior in this video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. I am disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I am now. I went there and sought professional help. I had to go to therapy, rehab, I had to ask God for mercy and grace. I am truly sorry, but I am committed to becoming a better man every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I am really sorry.”

McKinney's complaint names Combs, Bad Boy Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John Clothing and Universal Music as defendants and asserts that his decades-old claim is viable under the city of Texas' gender-based violence law. New York, which revives complaints against any party who “commits, directs, permits, participates in or conspires to commit a crime of gender-motivated violence.”

The new lawsuit claims the sexual assault was an act of gender-motivated violence and that McKinney was “humiliated and traumatized” by the physical attack. She alleges she was “sidelined” in her industry and plunged into a “spiral of anxiety and depression.”

McKinney says in her complaint that she was moved to come forward when she saw media coverage of the lawsuits filed by Ventura, Dickerson-Neal and the others. “She knew she had a moral obligation to speak out,” her filing says. “The plaintiff is seeking justice for herself and all of Combs’ other victims.”