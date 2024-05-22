Garden Gala – FHCtoday.com

EMME BERNARD

The Met Gala is known for its designer outfits worn by top celebrities, and this event comes with criticism over whether the outfits fit the theme or were just trying to show off. The theme of this year's Met Gala was The Garden of Time. When I imagine this theme, I think of clocks and flowers, but this year's outfits disappointed me.

This year's outfits all seemed big and complete but lacked garden and weather. Outdated outfits gave a sense of the times, but lacked the time factor.

A-list female celebrities like Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter and Cardi B have graced the Met Gala carpet. Cardi B's big black feathered dress wasn't everything I imagined theme-wise. I was incredibly disappointed. No flowers. No time.

The carpenters' outfit disappointed me even more. The black and sky blue dress also gave no aspect of the garden and the weather. There is a common theme of black, but it completely misses the theme. Baby blue also doesn't represent anything with nature or time. Again, very disappointed.

With Zendaya, I finally received the flowers I was waiting for. The dress was made in the 90s, which adds to the time factor, but it's not visible to the naked eye. Zendaya gave me hope for the gala when I saw her big floral headpiece. Garden! This headpiece was the first taste of the theme I had, and although I wish she had done more with the weather and garden aspect, she gave me hope and, of course, she was Magnificent.

Some female celebrities have stayed pretty true to the theme. GiGi Hadid stepped out in a big white dress with flowers in the train. The black and white gave a temporal ambiance and the flowers tied it all together.

Actors like Barry Keoghan and Ryan Reynolds walked the carpet in brown velvet tuxedos, more unique than the black tuxedos worn by the majority of other actors, but still not very thematic. And while costumes can't necessarily have a long train covered in flowers, they can still have garden and weather aspects, but none of the photos I saw used flowers.

I saved this paragraph for the outfit that made me gasp because that was actually what I was envisioning for the Garden of Time theme. Lana Del Ray wore a nude dress decorated with embroidered branches. She also had a headset on. She mastered the garden aspect! When I designed my Met Gala outfit, branches were a must, so I was so happy to see her dress.

Overall, I was pretty disappointed with the outfits that graced the Met Gala carpet this year. The lack of flowers and time made me sad, and the amount of basic tuxedos devastated me. Taking the theme out of the mix, I was impressed with the design of the dresses and costumes. The design work that was done was so interesting and beautiful to look at. The amount of creativity that can go into the clothes we wear is so fascinating and makes me want to live in the age of dresses and corsets.

BIRDIE BRERETON

When we imagine a Garden of Time, what do we imagine? Flowers, weathered fabrics, clocks? At least that's what I imagined. To say the Met Gala outfits were a major disappointment would be an understatement. It was absolutely appalling how absolutely off-theme and boring these outfits were this year.

A lot of people took the garden aspect of the theme and ran with it, which is good, at the very least there was an effort to stay on theme, even if it wasn't as grand as I would prefer . For example, Lily James had a really pretty dress, but it looked like she remembered the theme of the day and stuck on random black roses. That's not giving away a garden, that's giving away a school assignment you've been procrastinating on.

The men were even more disappointing, most of them showed up in black suits without any adornment. I mean, Chris Hemsworth looked stunning, what a handsome man, but also WHERE IS THE GARDEN? WHERE IS THE TIME? He's just a pretty man in a light suit. Not even a flower in your pocket. Is the watch the aspect of time? If so, that's pretty disappointing. Is the best we can get from men really Mike Faist with a turnip? Or Josh OConner with those ugly flower shoes.

There were a few exceptions to the disappointing men's spectacle, like Barry Keoghan who looks like he's from a period piece, complete with a pocket watch to really scream time. And although there is no overt garden gift, I can imagine this man strolling through a flower garden with his fiancée. Usher also gave a little something. This makes for a stylish undertaker. The contrast between the black outfit and the bright red rose was fun and interesting, it actually gives you something to look at. There is a dimension to this. And bonus points for the cape, because who doesn't love a cape?

Maybe I'm a little biased, but Elle Fanning with the glass bird dress looked stunning. He gave a glass birdbath. I appreciate the slight attempt to stay on theme. Another win for the theme was Zendaya who had a beautiful hummingbird themed dress, it was unique, it was exciting, the makeup was exquisite. Next, she donned a much more toned-down dress, but with a fun headpiece. This outfit was much less eye-catching, but it still had a bit of oomph that few outfits had that night. Overall, a great show from Zendaya.

The Met Gala is a place of glitz, glamor and a dazzling display of grandeur. Unfortunately, this year, no one really gave me the gross display of wealth that I wanted. I should be absolutely appalled by all the money you spent on this grandiose and deeply impractical outfit that you will only wear once. And yet all these people do with the ridiculous amount of money they have is wear boring, but very well made dresses and suits that only disappoint.