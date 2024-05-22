Lawsuit filed by former model alleges Sean Combs assaulted her in 2003





A former model filed a lawsuit Tuesday, accusing music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her in 2003.

Crystal McKinney, according to a lawsuit obtained by Business Insider, met Combs at a 2003 Men's Fashion Week event in Manhattan when she was 22. According to the lawsuit, McKinney was introduced to Combs by a fashion designer who thought Combs could “advance her modeling.” career.”

The complaint, filed in the Southern District Court of New York, alleged that Combs “addressed Plaintiff in a sexually suggestive manner” at the restaurant where they were dining. “Combs also made Plaintiff drink alcohol throughout the dinner while he repeatedly refilled her wine glass,” the suit states. According to the lawsuit, McKinney was invited back to Combs' recording studio and given what she thought was marijuana. The suit alleged that Combs began kissing her non-consensually and pointed to his crotch, asking her to “suck it.” After she refused, Combs lowered her head to force her to perform oral sex on him, according to the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, she lost consciousness and later woke up in a taxi. McKinney is suing Combs under New York's Gender-Based Violence Protection Act, a city law that allows civil lawsuits to be filed within two years, and she is seeking a jury trial. She is seeking an unspecified amount of damages for “mental and emotional harm, distress, pain and suffering and damage to her reputation”. Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. McKinney's lawyers declined to comment. Combs faces lawsuits from four others: A former employee and three women have accused Combs of sexual assault, abuse, drugging and other acts of sexual misconduct. One woman said in her complaint filed in December that Combs “sex trafficked and gang raped” her when she was 17 in 2003. Combs denied the previous allegations on Instagram and said he would “fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” “Over the past few weeks, I have sat in silence and watched as people attempted to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick paycheck.” A sixth complaint, filed in November by Comb's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, accused the mogul of rape and abuse after they were together for more than a decade. The two sides settled the lawsuit a day after it was filed, the Associated Press reported. On Friday, CNN released surveillance footage from 2016 that appeared to show Combs attacking Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel. Combs later apologized, calling his actions “inexcusable”, although he did not specify what actions he was apologizing for, nor did he mention Ventura by name. On March 25, the Department of Homeland Security searched Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami. He has not been charged with any crime related to the raid. In a previous statement to Business Insider, Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Combs, called the search a “gross overuse of military force.” “None of these allegations has resulted in a finding of criminal or civil liability,” Dyer said. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every day to clear his name.”

