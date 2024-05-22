Dress for the accident, not the ride, to stay safe on a motorcycle





BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) – Many people are pulling their motorcycles out of the garage and hitting the road as the weather warms up. Whether it's a sportbike or a Harley, there are many things the people behind the handlebars can do to protect themselves while they ride. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there have been thousands of traffic accidents involving a motorcycle in 2023: 2,127 crashes were reported across Virginia. These accidents left 127 dead and 2,061 injured.

Isaac Cooley is an operations coordinator and instructor at Mindshift Motorcycle Training in Broadway. He works with people of all ages and experience levels to help them learn or reinforce the fundamentals of motorcycle riding. Everyone has something to learn. We can always go back to basics. If we want to master something, if we want to be an expert in any field, what do we really need to know? The basics, right? That's what we teach here, he said. The basics are what keep you safe, the basics are what give you control of a motorcycle and the basics are, really, what makes it all fun. Although Cooley is an instructor, he is not immune to the adrenaline that comes with riding a motorcycle. For more than ten years he drove without accidents and began to become familiar with exceeding the limits. He suffered a life-threatening accident in 2021. Since then, he has worked with people to protect themselves and equip them with the skills to prevent fatal accidents. It's simply far too dangerous to seek that adrenaline thrill and push yourself beyond your capabilities or break the law, he said. When you have an incident on the road, it's 1000 times more violent, 1000 times more dangerous than having an incident on a closed course or in a training environment like this. He attributes his survival to the clothes on his back. It encourages all drivers to wear the proper equipment to avoid serious injury or even death in the event of a serious car accident. Dress for the accident, not the ride, he said. For people wishing to know more about motorcycle driving or wishing to obtain the motorcycle endorsement on their license, the Mindshift Motorcycle Training Website has different classes for different skill levels. Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whsv.com/2024/05/21/dress-crash-not-ride-staying-safe-motorcycle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos