Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy Filed By Former Model





Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed by a woman who claims the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted her in a recording studio bathroom in 2003 . According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in New York by attorneys Michelle Caiola And Jonathan Goldhirsch, Crystal McKinney claims she met Combs at a Men's Fashion Week dinner in Manhattan, at the invitation of a fashion designer she knew. While attending the dinner, during which she alleges Combs approached her “in a sexually suggestive manner,” she says he asked her out to his recording studio. After arriving at the studio, where McKinney says several other men were present, she claims she was given alcohol and a marijuana joint that she said was laced “with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance.” “. She says Combs then led her to the bathroom, where he began kissing her without her consent before pushing her head into his crotch and forcing her to have oral sex despite her protests. McKinney, who was working as a professional model at the time, says she then “woke up in shock” to find herself in a taxi headed to the apartment of the designer who had invited her to dinner. At this point, she “realized that she had been sexually assaulted by Combs,” the complaint states. The lawsuit adds that following the alleged assault, McKinney's “modeling opportunities quickly began to diminish and then evaporate completely” after Combs allegedly “blackballed” her from the industry. After falling into “a spiral of anxiety and depression,” she says she attempted suicide in 2004 and later fell into drug and alcohol addiction to cope with the trauma of the alleged assault. The new lawsuit was filed under New York's gender-motivated violence law, which created a two-year look-back period starting in March 2023 that allows survivors of gender-motivated violence to sue their attackers for alleged incidents that occurred outside the statute of limitations. Also named as defendants in the lawsuit are Combs' record label, Bad Boy Records, its parent company Universal Music Group, and Combs' clothing company, Sean John Clothing, all of which McKinney says “enabled” the alleged assault by “actively maintaining and employing Combs in a position of power” despite the fact that they “knew or should have known that Combs posed a risk of sexual assault.” McKinney seeks damages for mental and emotional harm, distress, pain and suffering, and reputational damage, as well as punitive damages, among other relief. Representatives for Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John Clothing and Universal Music Group did not immediately respond. Billboard» requests for feedback. Tuesday's complaint marks the sixth sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Combs in recent months. The torrent of lawsuits was kicked off by a lawsuit filed in November 2023 by his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which alleged repeated abuse by the mogul over the course of more than a decade. Although Ventura's lawsuit was settled a day later, a 2016 security video released by CNN on Friday (May 17) showed Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway. Although Combs denied all of Ventura's initial allegations, following the video's release, he issued an apology, calling his behavior in the clip “inexcusable.” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon later released a statement saying Combs could not be prosecuted for the assault due to the statute of limitations. Combs has strongly denied all allegations of sexual assault made against him. On December 6, he released a statement that said: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the horrible things alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth. In November, Combs resigned as president of his digital media company Revolt before selling his stake in the company in March. Also in March, federal agents raided Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami “as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, according to CNN.”

