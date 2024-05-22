Show off a little shoulder with this gorgeous summer dress





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Summer dresses are two things: beautiful and cool. They must be. With high temperatures, humidity, and unseasonably warm weather, you need to stay as comfortable as possible. A great way to avoid overheating is to choose a dress that you feel beautiful in and that also keeps you from getting too hot. We found a particularly interesting option at Walmart that was more than affordable. THE Label Rail x WhatSmitaFound asymmetrical long dress is just $40 at Walmart, and it's a gorgeous specimen of what the perfect summer maxi dress looks like. It's a long, flowing and ultra-light dress, with one shoulder and one puffed sleeve and another bare shoulder that reveals a little skin. It's covered in pastel florals and light colors that evoke the lightness of summer evenings, and its asymmetrical neckline makes you feel like a model waiting to parade. Get the Label Rail x WhatSmitaFound asymmetrical long dress for only $40 at Walmart! This off-the-shoulder dress gives you the opportunity to cool off half of your body while the sun shines in the sky, and its longer length gives you a sculptural, game-changing look no matter the type of dress . event you wear it to. It's a fun way to change things up and ditch what you might normally choose, and it's also very affordable. Get the Label Rail x WhatSmitaFound asymmetrical long dress for only $40 at Walmart! This dress is selling out quickly, so if you want to take one home, you need to make sure you choose your size and take one home ASAP. Take a look and see how you can incorporate it into your wardrobe. You'll love having it as an option, especially when you see how the whole dress floats as you go. Get the Label Rail x WhatSmitaFound asymmetrical long dress for only $40 at Walmart! THANKS! You have successfully registered. Looking for something else? Explore more from Label Rail x WhatsSmitaFound here and shop more dresses here! Don't forget to check out everything Walmart offers for more great finds! Related: 15 Loose, Minimalist Spring Dresses – Starting at $10

We can't believe summer is almost here – seriously! Our favorite thing to wear during the warmer months here at Us is a dress. Whether you're having fun at the beach or running errands, a cute, easy dress can make all the difference while you do it all. Besides, we like the coward, […]

