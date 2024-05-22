For the fashion industry, a new model of collaboration with indigenous peoples

Fashion industry headlines containing the word indigenous don't often bode well.

Relations between the fashion industry and indigenous people have always been strained, but a new initiative aims to reset them.

As the fashion world gathers this week in Copenhagen for the Global Fashion Summit, a new set of principles informed by indigenous people and local communities and led by Conservation International, in partnership with industry group Textile Exchange, shows the industry how to work meaningfully with Indigenous people and local communities while reducing the industry's impact on them.

A seat at the table

Let's start here: some 370 million Indigenous people are distributed in 70 countries around the world, their lands covering an estimated area 80 percent of intact global biodiversity. Overall, they showed themselves effective stewards ecosystems housing a large quantity of raw materials sought after by Western designers, from wool to leather to cotton.

Yet indigenous people and local communities have long lacked a seat at the table when it comes to sustainability, fashion and business.

Result: indigenous and local knowledge is not included in companies' sustainable development strategies. Indigenous intellectual property not respected. And the impact of the fashion industry on indigenous people and nature is generally overlooked.

The data is unequivocal: a Textile Exchange survey of 252 fashion companies found that less than 5% had included indigenous people in their biodiversity plans.

Anecdotally, the gap may be visibly apparent: At a global fashion gathering in 2023, according to observers at the event, there was little discussion or representation of indigenous peoples and their contributions to the industry.

This was not necessarily intentional; according to one expert, lack of knowledge and experience had a lot to do with it.

Many companies don't even know where to start engaging with Indigenous people, said Quinn Manson Buchwald, a citizen of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana and the Manitoba Mtis Federation, and director of the Indigenous and Traditional Peoples. program at Conservation International. There's been a really, I would say, difficult relationship between the two, and so I think the industry has been nervous about building those relationships and knowing how to do them properly.

This gap presented an opportunity for Buchwald and his colleagues at Conservation International, who began consulting with indigenous people and organizations to understand and distill their preferences for how the fashion industry could work with them.

During this process, the impacts of the fashion industry were highlighted, Buchwald says, particularly regarding the appropriation of indigenous art and themes.

We found that intellectual property issues had impacts on communities as much as on supply and the environment, Buchwald said. In fact, many indigenous peoples and local communities do not view them as separate issues.

According to Buchwald, one of the biggest issues to resolve was liability.

They don't often track their supplies across their value chains like other industries do, Buchwald said of the fashion industry. So in many cases we don't even know the full extent of the industry's impacts on land and communities.

This situation has started to change, but partly due to a growing general awareness of the role of nature in value chains.

The fashion industry is beginning to understand its impact on nature and biodiversity, said Virginia Borcherdt, senior director of sustainable fashion at Conservation International, who with Buchwald helped create the principles. So it makes sense that as they begin to implement these sustainability strategies, they recognize that indigenous people are these guardians of biodiversity.

About practices

The principles aim to lay out some fundamental principles: How should you engage with Indigenous communities? Given the diversity among and within Indigenous groups, what are best practices at all levels?

At first glance, many of the principles outlined in the guidelines seem intuitive: Adopt a partnership mindset. Obtain consent. Understand your impact.

But many principles illustrate how unique and important some of the gaps are.

Several guidelines highlight Indigenous conceptions of nature and natural places. One example is a fashion industry staple: the on-location photo shoot. The guidelines urge fashion businesses to be aware of the impact of location choice, given that a location selected for its beauty may have cultural significance or be ecologically vulnerable, and could be at further risk greater harm if more people sought to visit this place because they saw it in a countryside.

Naturally, some guidelines address Indigenous design, calling for consent and transparency around the use of Indigenous-made designs, as well as pricing structures that enable Indigenous people and local communities to afford to purchase items bearing their own designs. The guidelines also call for avoiding the use of indigenous designs in low-cost modes of production, which devalues ​​small, indigenous-led businesses that cannot compete in low-cost manufacturing.

The guidelines also lay the foundation for investments in Indigenous communities, including providing training, resources and support to enable communities to fully participate in the design, production and marketing of fashion products.

The final version of the principles was determined and approved by Indigenous peoples and local community partners.

The principles are new, Borcherdt says, but the problems they aim to solve are not.

Indigenous fashion is not new. Indigenous people in fashion are nothing new. Indigenous perspectives and leadership are new in these systemically Eurocentric non-Indigenous spaces where global supply chains impact their lives and those of their communities.

Bruno Vander Velde is the Managing Director of Content at Conservation International.