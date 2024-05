Charlotte Casiraghi's Cannes wedding dress co-signs the bridal white trend

The biggest red carpet trend to emerge at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival? Well, aside from the odd nude or vintage dress, the annual festival was dominated by guests dressed in bridal white. Today, Charlotte Casiraghi continues this movement for Marcello Mio red carpet, offering a regal touch to monochrome, repetitive fashion. As the granddaughter of Princess Grace Kelly, Cannes glamor practically runs in Casiraghi's veins. So it makes sense that the actress would slip into something straight out of Kelly's playbook, a boat-neck Chanel dress with the most subtle leg slit. The Casiraghis dress was designed with a bandeau bodice and thick straps as well as silver embroidery towards the top of the piece. The low-cut dress was rather simple, in keeping with Casiraghi's usual sartorial choices, and finished with a ruffled, flared skirt. The Royal accessorized her look with a silver quilted Chanel bag, simple black shoes, chandelier earrings and a casual hairstyle. Casiraghi, eleventh in line to the Monaco throne, is not one to complicate things when it comes to his fashion sense. Even in Cannes, where guests regularly wear extravagant, almost costume-like outfits, the cavalier is content to keep things simple. Just look at last year, for example, when she wore leather pants and ballet flatsChanel, of course Anatomy of a fall Red carpet. And even if she takes up the white wedding trend for this year's edition, Casiraghi's version is quite tame compared to the other Cannes guests. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Meryl Streep, recipient of an honorary Palme d'Or, announced what was in store for her last week by opening the festival in an all-white Dior dress. Soon after, it was Anya Taylor-Joy who combined the bridal trend with another celeb-favorite sheer fabric, as she hit the resort in a Jacquemus beach wedding dress. There have also been angelic red carpet dresses like Uma Thurman as well as photo call moments from Hunter Schaeferwho wore a very fun Prada look and Emma Pierre. While these Cannes guests are unlikely to be walking down the aisle anytime soon, their festival looks make them look very, very prepared.

